The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood

We have a political violence crisis in this country, and it’s not a “both sides” issue.

One side of the political aisle – the Democrat Party – is fueling the violent attacks we’ve seen over the last two weeks with its dangerous rhetoric and vile lies.

“Fascists,” “Hitler,” “Nazis,” “Gestapo.” These false smears against President Trump, conservatives, and ICE agents are driving deranged lunatics to carry out acts of violence.

Just over two weeks ago, a mentally ill leftist, brainwashed by transgender ideology and left-wing extremism, assassinated TPUSA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk – an unspeakably evil act that took the life of a loving husband and father, friend, and an unstoppable political force for good.

This past Wednesday, we witnessed another act of evil. An ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, came under fire from a radical, anti-ICE leftist. The shooter’s mission: kill ICE personnel and instill terror for agents across the country. Tragically, one ICE detainee was killed and two others were critically injured.

These are just two of the most recent attacks in a long string of leftist violence and murder. We must never forget the two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump or the mass shootings carried out by sick and twisted trans killers at Christian schools.

When the radical left is losing, when they can’t win the debate, when they can’t win on policy, all they have are their animalistic urges to commit violence and terror.

There’s no working hand in hand with people who want you dead. So, we must fight back – not by answering violence with more violence or hate with hate, but by making our voices louder than ever before and doubling down on our values and virtues.

Here at Twitchy, we will not cower in fear. We will not be silenced. We will not stop calling for the enforcement of our country’s laws. We will not stop fighting for the values that make America the greatest nation in the world.

While the left would want nothing more than to silence us, we will continue to expose the dangers of leftist ideology, honor the memory and legacy of Charlie Kirk by exercising our right to free speech and freedom of the press, call out Democrat politicians for their violent rhetoric, and tell the truth about what makes America great.

