The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.

Twitchy Staff | 3:15 PM on June 13, 2025
Townhall Media

While the radical left burns American flags in the streets, we will wave Old Glory with patriotism and pride.

While the radical left attacks our National Guard tasked with protecting America's cities, we choose to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our great U.S. Army and honor all men and women who serve.

While the radical left calls President Donald Trump a dictator and a threat to democracy, we celebrate all that he has done to bring our great Republic back from the brink of destruction.

Here at Twitchy, we seek to report the truth and uplift our nation, while Democrats spread lies and carry out wanton acts of violence. Support our work by becoming a VIP member today.

This weekend, don't miss out on our massive Patriot Sale – get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

America is an exceptional country. Celebrate with us as we continue to Make America Great Again.

