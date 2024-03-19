LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California from Twitchy

'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters
Twitchy Staff  |  7:05 PM on March 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Welcome to yet ANOTHER live primary result night with Twitchy! Tonight, there is so much going on in so many states that we've put them together here in one location so you can keep track as the night progresses.

Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California make for one busy primary night.

So let's do this!

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. 

So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

