Conservative Hung Cao enters Va. US Senate race by getting to the heart of Democratic authoritarianism

Hung Cao first appeared on our radar in October of last year, while he was running to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House. Unfortunately, he lost his race to incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton. But he hasn't stopped fighting for conservative values and principles, and we can't help but be impressed by his commitment and tenacity and character.

His new ad announcing his run for the U.S. Senate against Tim Kaine only reinforces our impressions of him. Watch this:

After serving 25 years in the U.S. Navy, I recognize that our country has real problems and we need real fighters in Washington. I’m running for United States Senate because I’m not done fighting for us. pic.twitter.com/IYVmIh1V2c — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) July 18, 2023

We don't care who you are, that's a fantastic ad, right there. And it touches on so many of the dangers Americans face in the Age of Biden and under Democratic control. Cao knows better than most Americans what it's like to live under the authoritarian thumb, because his own family has lived it. And with his personal experience and drive, coupled with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's successes in Virginia, he is poised to make a real difference for the better. You genuinely love to see it. And so do we.

God this man is so based. I would trade any rep to have him actually be able to win a safe or competitive seat. NOVA burbs are missing out. https://t.co/OC1FisNx0M — Moderate R (@BFitzStan) July 18, 2023

Hung Cao is one of my favorite candidates Republicans have fielded in recent memory,



His campaign might be a long shot, but he will most certainly help downballot and he has my support. https://t.co/0aHoBTlq3L — some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) July 18, 2023

I’ve met and spoken extensively with this man. He’s smart, he’s conservative and he’s very disciplined. https://t.co/eqi4CnBNnO — Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) July 18, 2023

Let’s go Mr. Cao! 🐄🇺🇸 — Tony Edwards (@RealTonyEdwards) July 18, 2023

This ad goes so hard. This is the candidate that needs to run against Tim Kaine and flip the Senate Seat red! https://t.co/5xqP6Zmdkc — Conservative_Josh231 (@Rightwing_Josh) July 18, 2023

Boy, we need a guy like you. Let's go! — Space Cowboy 🚀 (@greg_blaire) July 18, 2023

I have goosebumps watching this...VA you know what to do. Good luck, Mr. Cao!!! — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) July 18, 2023

Good luck Sailor! VA could truly use a man like you. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) July 18, 2023

So could the rest of America.

We don't know how this particular race will turn out, but we know how we'd like it to go. And even if it doesn't go that way, it's pretty clear at this point that Cao has a lot of good things to offer, and we'd love to see what he can do.

***

***

