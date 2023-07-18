WATCH: Tucker Carlson rips GOP candidates (Pence?) mad about his all but ENDING...
Conservative Hung Cao enters Va. US Senate race by getting to the heart of Democratic authoritarianism

Sarah D  |  11:17 AM on July 18, 2023
Hung Cao

Hung Cao first appeared on our radar in October of last year, while he was running to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House. Unfortunately, he lost his race to incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton. But he hasn't stopped fighting for conservative values and principles, and we can't help but be impressed by his commitment and tenacity and character.

His new ad announcing his run for the U.S. Senate against Tim Kaine only reinforces our impressions of him. Watch this:

We don't care who you are, that's a fantastic ad, right there. And it touches on so many of the dangers Americans face in the Age of Biden and under Democratic control. Cao knows better than most Americans what it's like to live under the authoritarian thumb, because his own family has lived it. And with his personal experience and drive, coupled with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's successes in Virginia, he is poised to make a real difference for the better. You genuinely love to see it. And so do we.

So could the rest of America.

We don't know how this particular race will turn out, but we know how we'd like it to go. And even if it doesn't go that way, it's pretty clear at this point that Cao has a lot of good things to offer, and we'd love to see what he can do.

