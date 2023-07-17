Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
Sam Brinton had the opportunity to steal people's luggage thanks to your generosity with your tax dollars

Sarah D  |  10:41 AM on July 17, 2023
Sarah D.

We were already well aware that President Joe Biden's former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy — and Matt Damon doppelgänger — Sam Brinton was highly problematic. Kleptomania is one of those highly problematic things, you know.

But we had the feeling that the kleptomania (and the cross-dressing, and his repeated insistence that he's nonbinary as opposed to just being a weirdo) was just scratching the surface of the problematic stuff. Turns out we had reason to be concerned. Because not only has he stolen people's luggage from airports, but he's done while traveling on our dime. No, really:

More from Fox News:

According to the documents, Brinton — who made headlines last year after being appointed to be the deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy as a non-binary gender-fluid person — traveled to the Nevada National Security Site for an unspecified meeting and site visit. 

...

In addition to arriving on July 6, 2022, Brinton stayed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club on the Las Vegas Strip and departed on July 9, 2022. Overall, the total cost of the four-day trip was estimated to be $1,951.50, a DOE expense report filed in August 2022 showed.

The DOE didn't respond to a request for comment on the purpose of Brinton's trip.

Oh, we're sure they didn't. We were never supposed to even know about this, so it makes sense that they wouldn't have prepared any kind of statement. Although, let's be honest: any statement they could prepare would not actually justify them sending a nutjob who already had plenty of baggage before he stole any on a cushy Vegas vacay that taxpayers footed the bill for.

And as Fox News reminds us:

Brinton ultimately escaped jail time in the grand larceny case after pleading no contest to the charges and waiving the right to a trial. Brinton was ordered to pay $3,670.74 to the victim in the case and $500 in additional fees including a criminal fine and Clark County Judge Ann Zimmerman handed Brinton a 180-day suspended jail sentence, a sentence that doesn't need to be served, and ordered Brinton to "stay out of trouble."

Brinton also escaped jail time in a separate case involving the theft of a baggage worth a total of $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. 

And Brinton was arrested in May in relation to yet another baggage theft, this time stemming from a 2018 incident at the Washington, D.C.-area Reagan National Airport.

It seems fair to ask how much we paid for the other trips Sam was on when he stole the other luggage.

Well, be that as it may, it's still not a justification for Sam's pattern of luggage theft. And it certainly doesn't justify taxpayer-funded luggage theft.

And it certainly doesn't justify the special treatment that Sam Brinton received, treatment that wouldn't even be on the table for any of us if we'd done what he did (even if we'd paid for our own trip).

(D)amn, it feels goo(D) to be a (D)emocrat.

***

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong Sam J.