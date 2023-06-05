Yesterday, CNN held a town hall event for 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. During the event, the topic of trans boys/men playing women’s sports came up, and Haley called this particular issue “the women’s issue of our time.”

Watch:

Haley made some great points. Girls are the ones who are suffering as a result of policies that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports and enter women’s locker rooms.

But if you ask “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, Haley’s making way too big a deal out of this thing:

Who died and made Alyssa the arbiter of women’s issues? Because sure as hell didn’t vote for her. And from where we’re sitting, transgender women competing in women’s sports is a pretty serious problem. Pointing that out isn’t doing a disservice to the trans community; it’s doing a service to the woman community.

Why does Alyssa Farah Griffin hate biological women and girls?

She didn’t say. Funny, that.

Could be.

It’s what got her that sweet gig on “The View.” Never mind that she hasn’t been conservative since she decided that she could make more money trashing Trump than working for him, although it’s worth pointing out that she has a lot more in common with her old boss than she’d care to admit.

Awkward.

Anyway:

Alyssa’s a pretty girl, but she holds some very ugly positions.

Yep.

Exactly.

Must be nice to be so far removed from an issue that could potentially affect millions of women and girls that you can pretend it’s not really an issue at all.

Well, maybe not for too much longer …

Fingers crossed for some poetic justice.

***

