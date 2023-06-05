Yesterday, CNN held a town hall event for 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. During the event, the topic of trans boys/men playing women’s sports came up, and Haley called this particular issue “the women’s issue of our time.”

Nikki Haley discussing trans girls in kids sports: "How are we supposed to get our girls used to the fact that biological boys are in their locker room. And then we wonder why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year." pic.twitter.com/rA2lD06yVe — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 5, 2023

Haley made some great points. Girls are the ones who are suffering as a result of policies that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports and enter women’s locker rooms.

But if you ask “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, Haley’s making way too big a deal out of this thing:

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin claims transgenderism and men in women's sports are not important.

"That's not the women's issue of our time." pic.twitter.com/z5PS5yadUv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2023

Who died and made Alyssa the arbiter of women’s issues? Because sure as hell didn’t vote for her. And from where we’re sitting, transgender women competing in women’s sports is a pretty serious problem. Pointing that out isn’t doing a disservice to the trans community; it’s doing a service to the woman community.

yes, it’s actually a women’s issue when athletic governing orgs allow biological males to compete on the professional level with women. https://t.co/8lbhuTAepc — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 5, 2023

It’s great how people like @Alyssafarah who don’t have kids and who obviously didn’t participate in sports feel like they should decide issue. There are girls who dedicate their time to sports and their performance (like she does TV) and they deserve SAFE and FAIR spaces! https://t.co/y3BZXSNCwU — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) June 5, 2023

Why does Alyssa Farah Griffin hate biological women and girls?

What is the women's issue of our time? Just curious. https://t.co/6EmBN2szlt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 5, 2023

She didn’t say. Funny, that.

Abortion of course. — Holden (@Holden114) June 5, 2023

Could be.

She's a conservative supposedly… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 5, 2023

It’s what got her that sweet gig on “The View.” Never mind that she hasn’t been conservative since she decided that she could make more money trashing Trump than working for him, although it’s worth pointing out that she has a lot more in common with her old boss than she’d care to admit.

Trump agrees with Ms Farah. — The Notorious Yim (@Notorious_Yim) June 5, 2023

Awkward.

Anyway:

Blows my mind how they invent twisted logic to support this twisted nonsense. — UNwokeness (@UN_wokeness) June 5, 2023

Alyssa’s a pretty girl, but she holds some very ugly positions.

Tell the people that get injured from competing against men, or the women that lose opportunities because they have to compete witb men, give me a break @Alyssafarah — RonW (@rw1168) June 5, 2023

She, and others defending men in women’s sports, would feel differently if they or a loved one/friend/family member was directly affected. — CRD 🇺🇸 (@misstrissy6) June 5, 2023

Yep.

"It doesn't affect ME" is what she's saying and all that matters to her. — princessofwhales (@princessowhales) June 5, 2023

Exactly.

STFU @Alyssafarah you aren't in college, you aren't an athlete and you aren't a conservative https://t.co/65C7Iz5Fec — E (@surferdude1706) June 5, 2023

Must be nice to be so far removed from an issue that could potentially affect millions of women and girls that you can pretend it’s not really an issue at all.

Well, maybe not for too much longer …

Hope she's replaced by a trans woman. https://t.co/jOagEl1iRG — Holden (@Holden114) June 5, 2023

Fingers crossed for some poetic justice.

***

