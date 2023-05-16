While Democrats and liberals everywhere are working overtime to downplay John Durham’s findings about the Russia collusion hoax, Joe Biden’s administration is committing actual acts of blatant corruption without so much as a raised eyebrow from The Resistance.

In case you missed it, just yesterday, Joe Biden’s IRS reportedly pulled their “entire investigative team” from their investigation of Hunter Biden for alleged tax fraud:

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress. He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote. The whistleblower, who supervised the Hunter Biden probe since early 2020, hasn’t publicly identified the first son as the subject of the case that he says is being brushed under the rug, but congressional sources confirmed it. “On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: ‘I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.’ However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” the lawyers went on. … The whistleblower’s team added: “We respectfully request that you give this matter your prompt attention. Removing the experienced investigators who have worked this case for years and are now the subject-matter experts is exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with.”

Meh, nothing to see here, we’re sure. No doubt the IRS just has busier and more important things to do than look into Hunter Biden for being shady. You know, like audit someone who made $601 selling stuff on Etsy. That’s where the real crime is.

The Biden Administration just reportedly removed the whistleblower and his entire team from the Biden tax probe. https://t.co/yF5XHQPdyy It raises concerns given federal whistleblower protections that include a bar on reassignments and "more subtle" acts. https://t.co/tKFBAKM0vD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2023

…The Justice Department is being cited as the agency ordering the change. It should be able to address concerns. If this reflects a change in the status of the investigation, the DOJ should be able to explain why the entire team was reportedly removed. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2023

The DOJ, you say? Well, we’d very much like to hear an explanation. Otherwise we’ll be left with no other choice but to conclude that the entire Biden administration is rotten from the top to the bottom, from the inside out.

Nothing to see here, just the Biden crime family and their associates cleaning house. https://t.co/mizC8F3jzI pic.twitter.com/tPl9hEusjY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 16, 2023

This administration is completely out of control and corrupt. What, if anything, can be done to stop them? — Brad Michaels (@BradMichaels65) May 16, 2023

How is this ethical? — JTC (@JTCjustadad) May 16, 2023

Maybe, but some criminals are more equal than others.

It’s good to be king? — Dave Roman (@DaveRom86052473) May 16, 2023

