In case you missed it, former President Barack Obama recently sat down for an interview with “CBS Mornings” cohost Nate Burleson, where they talked about all kinds of stuff, like how we need to have a serious discussion about gun violence in America. The interview actually got pretty personal, with Burleson asking Obama pretty personal questions like what keeps him up at night.

Obama’s answer might surprise you. Then again, it might be exactly what you’d expect from him.

Take a look:

CBS's Nate Burleson: "Post-presidency, what…keeps you up at night?" Barack Obama: "The thing…I'm most worried about is…a divided conversation in part b/c we have a divided media…When I was growing up, you had three TV stations…We almost occupy different realities." pic.twitter.com/KrNWHjSgap — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 16, 2023

Transcript:

Burleson: “I’m a optimistic man, but I find myself falling into this space where I have concern about the country that they will inherit once I’m gone. Post-presidency, what about this country keeps you up at night?” Obama: “The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we’ve, we now have a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media, right? So, I’m much older than you, Nate.” Burleson: “You don’t look it, though.” Obama: “That’s what I was fishing for. Um, but when I was coming up, you had three TV stations. And people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not. Today, what I’m most concerned about is the fact that, because of the splintering of the media, we almost occupy different realities. If something happens, in the past, everybody could say, ‘All right, we may disagree on how to solve it, but at least we all agree that, yeah, that’s an issue.’ Now, people’ll say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen,’ or ‘I don’t believe that.’ And one of, I think, the goals of the Obama Foundation and one of the goals of my post-presidency is, how do we return to that conversation? How can we have a common set of facts? We may disagree on gun violence, in terms of what the best prescriptions are, but we can’t deny the data that says the United States has levels of gun violence that are 5, 10, 15 times more than other countries.”

That's one hell of a giveaway — Jonny B Goode 🇺🇲👽🚀🐶 (@papiflorida) May 16, 2023

Isn’t it, though?

Life was so much better when the lemmings jumped off the cliff as he demanded — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) May 16, 2023

And his gatekeepers liked him. Loved him. Protected him. Worshiped him. Gotta love that cute little exchange with Burleson about fishing for a compliment. We’re not actually annoyed by that on its own, but taken together with the rest of the media’s years-long infatuation with Barack Obama, it’s pretty obnoxious.

As is the fact that of all the things to lose sleep over right now, what bothers Obama the most is that there are more media outlets around that exist as alternatives to the mainstream media, which means there are more opportunities to question and disprove the mainstream media’s preferred narratives. It would be great to have “a common set of facts.” The problem is that the MSM have been busted more times than we can count for manipulating facts as well as data on things like gun violence in order to advance their preferred agenda, which just so happens to be a liberal Democratic one.

In other words, the other side now has a say, and #LeftWingers like #Obama simply don't like that, do they. #media #journalism — Dennis Furlan (@dennisfurlan) May 16, 2023

When I was growing up we has three stations that reported the news.

Today, mainstream media outlets reshape news to further a political agenda. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) May 16, 2023

Yep.

Seems like a "divided media" should actually be a strength. We should want people with different perspectives coming and sharing at the same table. The thing that keeps me up at night is not having the opportunity to have a respectful debate. — Scott Bair – Startup Branding (@scott_bair) May 16, 2023

Oh God forbid that voters should be exposed to different sides of an issue! — Occam's Stubble (@TXOdysseus) May 16, 2023

Obama forbid.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!