Is it just us, or is Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on kind of a roll? It feels like he just keeps racking up wins wherever he goes. It’s almost like he could be a pretty formidable GOP presidential nominee against Joe Biden if he makes it to that stage of the 2024 election.

And it’s almost as if that scares the ever-loving you-know-what out of the Principled Conservative™ crowd. Ron DeSantis’ ascension threatens to derail their master plan to have Joe Biden face off against Donald Trump on the debate stage next year. And so, in their desperation, Never Trump luminaries like Daily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis have to latch on to whatever anti-DeSantis narratives they can find, even if the narratives are weak AF.

Matt saw this tweet about a new Politico piece contending that Ron DeSantis is flailing:

And he couldn’t help but be struck by the featured photo, which is obviously the one thing that should determine DeSantis’ political viability:

Or maybe it’s just an unflattering photo, Matt. You work in political media … surely you’ve seen how bad photos come into play.

Well, it’s definitely quite telling that Matt is choosing to go along with it.

“Serious doubts.” Yes, these doubts are obvious very serious:

OK, buddy.

Or, better yet, just go home and leave the analysis to the serious people.

Silly, but illuminating.

They really, really do.

