Is it shameful, though? What exactly is so shameful about giving teenagers the opportunity to earn some extra money through legal, regulated means? Especially since with the way the economy is going, they’re gonna need all the extra money they can get?

Right? How many of the people reading this post right now made 15 bucks an hour when they were 14?

What is Stephanie so afraid of? Like, really afraid of?

Iowahawk may be onto something here:

If teenagers find out at a relatively early age that they’re getting screwed over by the government, they might not want to vote for people like Bernie Sanders who want to use the government to screw future generations over even harder. What a terrifying thought!

Why is the prospect of kids getting jobs so scary to so many liberals, the same liberals who argue that young teenagers — and preteens — should be able to socially transition or even receive “gender-affirming health care” without consulting with their parents.

15-year-old kids getting jobs at McDonalds = exploitative and extreme. 10-year-old girls getting medically unnecessary mastectomies = not exploitative or extreme.

Maybe if Stephanie had had a job when she was 14, she’d have a better sense of perspective right now. Maybe she wouldn’t still be fangirling over Bernie Sanders.

