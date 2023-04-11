In case you missed it, young teenage kids can get jobs in some states. And that’s … really bad … for some reason?

A viral TikTok shows a 13-year-old kid working at Chick-fil-A as a customer asks “Is that even allowed?” pic.twitter.com/dAXcEzz7wJ — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 10, 2023

It’s worse than putting 8-year-old kids to work in coalmines!

Really, though. There are some people who are basically making that argument. People like Stephanie Quilao, a proud Filipina who was a delegate for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. If you ask Stephanie, any law that allows 14-year-old kids to get a job at a fast-food restaurant is exploitative and extreme:

Chick-fil-A is not alone in exploiting children for cheap labor. In Iowa, yes, that's a real sign at a McDonald's advertising to hire 14&15-yos. IA's proposed extreme child labor bills SF542 + HF647 was spearheaded by the National Restaurant Assoc who represents fast food cos. https://t.co/Sv9frbiQQ2 pic.twitter.com/uyu1lYw4fM — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) April 10, 2023

Oh noes!

The federal minimum working age has been at 14 for 80+ years. https://t.co/liK2PPQg2M — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 11, 2023

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Clocking into the Mickey D's sweatshop after 7th period freshman gym class like pic.twitter.com/h1UZhONSdy — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2023

Heh.

Instead of paying livable wages for adults, more corporations are paying their lobbyists to push for loosening child labor laws to exploit teens as cheap labor. That's why we're seeing more of these child labor bills at the state level like in Arkansas and Iowa. It's shameful. — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) April 10, 2023

Is it shameful, though? What exactly is so shameful about giving teenagers the opportunity to earn some extra money through legal, regulated means? Especially since with the way the economy is going, they’re gonna need all the extra money they can get?

Fifteen dollars an hour in Iowa isn’t cheap labor though, that’s an excellent wage for a teen. https://t.co/kUxxf0oaU0 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 11, 2023

Right? How many of the people reading this post right now made 15 bucks an hour when they were 14?

Working at McDonald’s when I was 15 was amazing. Two hours of easy labor equaled one CD at Best Buy. I don’t even know what the equivalent exchange rate is now. Four hours for one new AAA game? Feels like a steal. https://t.co/xD9PWWlutB — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 11, 2023

God forbid a teenager enter into a voluntary contract so they can buy their first car, have date and fun money, pay for college, or anything like that. You'd have all these teens as wards of the state. — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) April 11, 2023

What is Stephanie so afraid of? Like, really afraid of?

Iowahawk may be onto something here:

I think the real fear here is that some 14 year old will work 20 hours in two weeks, get all hyped up for that $300 dollar paycheck, and for the first time in their life confront the reality of paycheck deductions — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 11, 2023

If teenagers find out at a relatively early age that they’re getting screwed over by the government, they might not want to vote for people like Bernie Sanders who want to use the government to screw future generations over even harder. What a terrifying thought!

Nothing red-pilled me more than working a factory job the summer before undergrad, getting that first paycheque and seeing that the deductions were about 20% more than I expected. — Allan (@AllanRicharz) April 11, 2023

Why is the prospect of kids getting jobs so scary to so many liberals, the same liberals who argue that young teenagers — and preteens — should be able to socially transition or even receive “gender-affirming health care” without consulting with their parents.

The thing about "Sanders" trending though is it's mostly about gov Shmuckabee Sanders who signed some heinous law targeting trans people. Ugh. Why she gotta be ruining the good "Sanders" name. — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) March 22, 2023

Interesting because that's not what I was seeing in my tl. I was seeing mostly about the trans law and about the heinous child labor law she signed. — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) March 22, 2023

So there you go.

Fourteen year-olds are too immature to work a part time job, but mature enough to permanently surgically mutilate their bodies. https://t.co/wbWHfcht6d — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 11, 2023

15-year-old kids getting jobs at McDonalds = exploitative and extreme. 10-year-old girls getting medically unnecessary mastectomies = not exploitative or extreme.

The world is completely backwards when people think it's exploitative for teenagers to work but not for them to take puberty blockers and get drastic elective surgeries. https://t.co/fzuQ0YfWek — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 11, 2023

Maybe if Stephanie had had a job when she was 14, she’d have a better sense of perspective right now. Maybe she wouldn’t still be fangirling over Bernie Sanders.

Also, the way this woman talks about work legitimately cracks me up because it is the stereotypical lazy commie who pretends work is exploitative. And of course she supports the laziest commie of them all: the guy kicked out of a commune for slacking.https://t.co/c4FyKtjkYk — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 11, 2023

***

