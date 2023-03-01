The New York Times has a new opinion essay up today. But this one is different from the usual fare. Because this particular essay was written by Adam Hoffman, a senior at Princeton University and — gasp! — a conservative.

The crux of Hoffman’s argument is that colleges and universities by and large have become such hotbeds of progressivism and leftism that they’re actually pushing conservative-leaning students further to the Right. Many conservative students, faced with open hostility from progressive students and faculty, are deciding that they’ve had enough and are ready to fight back.

Hoffman writes:

Today’s campus conservatives embrace a less moderate, complacent and institutional approach to politics. Instead of belief in the status quo, many tend toward scorched-earth politics. But these changes aren’t solely the consequence of a fractured national politics.

They’re also the result of puritanically progressive campuses that alienate conservative students from their liberal peers and college as a whole. The distrust of authority, the protest and the disobedience that have characterized the left’s activism over the past half-century or so have arrived on the right. The American universities that once served as moderating finishing schools have become breeding grounds for conservative firebrands.

For those on the right, the experience is alienating.The typical American’s views on gender ideology or American history are often irrelevant to his or her day-to-day life. But for the conservative college student, life is punctuated by political checkpoints. Classes may begin with requests for “preferred pronouns” or “land acknowledgments.” A student who jokes about the wrong subject might face social punishment. All students should welcome challenges to their most cherished beliefs, but from what I’ve seen on campus, students are not invited to debate; they are expected to conform.

And those who challenge liberal pieties can face real repercussions. Because a Princeton student defended an unpopular opinion about policing in a private conversation, she was pushed out of her leadership position on a sports team. At Stanford, students who experience “harm” because of “who they are and how they show up in the world” can anonymously report classmates to the university, a policy that some faculty members say threatens free speech.

It’s genuinely refreshing to read Hoffman’s perspective in a consistently liberal outlet like the New York Times. But for some progressives, it’s not so much refreshing as it is annoying. Outrageous and wrong, even.

Check out this thread from A.J. Bauer, an assistant professor in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Alabama and researcher of “conservative news,” whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean:

Because if there’s one thing media are missing, it’s perspectives from progressive college professors.

Guys, they’re genuinely angry about this.

DoN’t ThEy KnOw ThAt SoMe PeOpLe ShOuLdN’t Be aLLoWeD tO hAvE oPiNiOnS???

Actually, Hoffman’s piece isn’t contradictory to the one from March 2022. He even notes that many conservative students have said they had to self-censor on campus. Hoffman’s piece is about some conservative students who are getting tired of self-censoring. So if that tweet was supposed to be an own, it didn’t work.

Narrator: No it isn’t.

Nice of these jerks to help reinforce Hoffman’s point that progressives think they’re the only ones whose opinions should count.

Pout. They’d definitely rather pout.

