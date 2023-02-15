The recent deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University really brought out the grave-dancers. Well, at least until we learned that the suspect, Anthony McCrae, was known to law enforcement and had been allowed to plead guilty down to a misdemeanor from a felony and therefore was able to own a handgun when he should have been barred. Whoops.

Anyway, one of the grave-dancers who did the ugliest routines was none other than California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. For some reason, Swalwell waited until after the pro-gun-control narrative had totally fallen apart to hit “send” on this tweet. Maybe he just wanted to make sure it was absolutely perfect before he sent it out:

It’s very simple: you’re either here for the kids or the killers. Time and again, Republicans have chosen their side. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 15, 2023

Taking a page from Alan Grayson’s “Republicans Want Americans to Die Quickly” book, we see. Very nice.

Simplistic foolish demagogue. — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) February 15, 2023

That’s really the nicest thing we can call him if we’re trying to avoid profanity.

What if the killers are Planned Parenthood? Where do you line up then? — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) February 15, 2023

He lines up to defend Planned Parenthood, of course.

Dismembering them in the womb is ok though right? — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) February 15, 2023

According to Eric Swalwell? Yep, pretty much.

Whoa. You stepped in it.

Abortion is one of your major platform pillars.

You’re not the party of kids. — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) February 15, 2023

Eric Swalwell frequently steps in it.

Yea? How about we look into your beloved George Soros and his 75 DA’s and their cities “Highest Crime” (by a mile) in OUR country FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/8eAmusP4IE — H-Man (@HarlanDaniel54) February 15, 2023

Seems to us that Eric Swalwell should’ve done a little more research and introspection before deciding which side he was going to come down on.

What a vile thing to say. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 15, 2023

About as vile as it gets.

We’ll give the last word to BASED Politics’ Brad Polumbo, who sums up our thoughts on Swalwell quite well:

Next time Eric Swalwell decides to dance on some graves, he should watch that video.

