GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a pretty polarizing figure, to say the least. Even among Republicans. And there are a number of reasons for this. She has a tendency to be somewhat … provocative. Yeah, that’s a good word for it: provocative.

The thing is, though, that if you’re someone who views Marjorie Taylor Greene through a more critical lens, you still have to have legit criticisms of her if you want and expect to be taken seriously as a serious person.

And that, friends, is why we cannot take Sherrilyn Ifill serious as a serious person. Her credentials may make her seem like a serious person at first glance — she’s a former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund who serves as its President and Director-Counsel Emeritus — but this take on Marjorie Taylor Greene should make it abundantly clear that she’s anything but serious:

Stop asking “where are they now?”They are still with us.

(Left photo is of “Moms” outside the McDonough School in New Orleans in 1960 where three Black 6 year-old girls were integrating an elementary school). pic.twitter.com/aeRM2CUHUW — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) February 8, 2023

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is the equivalent of 1960s-era segregationists because she yelled and so did they” is a hell of a take. Wonder why Sherrilyn deleted it. Oh well. No worries. We got a screenshot:

That tweet’s definitely one for the history books, huh? It’s a hall-of-famer.

It takes a very special kind of person to harass a traumatized child. Whether in 1960 or 2021. Yelling at the President is easy by comparision, I suppose. https://t.co/boJCJ0fvnT — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) February 8, 2023

It also takes a special kind of person to look at that photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and immediately think “segregationist!!!11!”

huh? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 9, 2023

Our thoughts exactly. If Sherrilyn wants to hop aboard this particular train of logic, she’d better be prepared for it to go off the rails.

Do you need us to keep going, Sherrilyn? Because we can literally do this all day. There’s no shortage of footage of Democratic women yelling at people.

Heckling a white male President — who happens to be the primary Senate advocate of and architect for the US Prison State and the Iraq War — is the same as heckling young black children who want to go to school. This is how noble causes are weaponized for lowly partisan ends: https://t.co/3EoMy0L1OA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2023

Unsurprisingly blocked for the substantive criticism — liberals really have created a closed media system where they are never exposed even to civil, substantive criticisms — so here's the tweet I was referencing: pic.twitter.com/8FOEDO8zL0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2023

Well, apparently Ifill being exposed to civil, substantive criticisms didn’t just make her block Glenn Greenwald; it made her try to flush her dumb tweet down the memory hole. Understandable, as it never should’ve seen the light of day in the first place.

Wow… that makes about as much sense as comparing grapefruit and gerbils. — ratsmack (@radmunkie) February 9, 2023

Grapefruit and gerbils would actually be a better comparison. At least they both start with the same letter.

How stupid can you possibly be? Don't you feel any shame for this comparison? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 9, 2023

Well since we suspect that she didn’t delete her tweet out of shame but rather out of just wanting to avoid criticism, we’re going to go with “no” as the answer to Jason’s second question.

No comparison- very far stretch. — Shari Sprayberry (@Shari_Criswell) February 9, 2023

Way to diminish historically important events for cheap political points. Doing great Ifill. — It’s Sowell Goodman!! (@BettrCallSowell) February 9, 2023

Democrats like to do that. Recall that AOC — whose angry face can be seen in photos above — has trivialized the Holocaust.

I guess we've switched back from "well-behaved women seldom make history" or "and yet, she persisted" for violations of Congressional rules of decorum to "if a woman yells at a powerful white man, that's the same as being a racist." https://t.co/GdnUlQorwx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 9, 2023

Being a Democratic hack means being compelled to compare a white politician yelling at an old white politician with white adults yelling at black children just trying to go to school https://t.co/dbcT0ApD3s — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 9, 2023

Democratic hackery is alive and well.

With MTG, as with Trump, the reality is bad enough that you really should not need to invent things or engage in preposterous hyperbole, and yet, here we are. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 9, 2023

