GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a pretty polarizing figure, to say the least. Even among Republicans. And there are a number of reasons for this. She has a tendency to be somewhat … provocative. Yeah, that’s a good word for it: provocative.

The thing is, though, that if you’re someone who views Marjorie Taylor Greene through a more critical lens, you still have to have legit criticisms of her if you want and expect to be taken seriously as a serious person.

And that, friends, is why we cannot take Sherrilyn Ifill serious as a serious person. Her credentials may make her seem like a serious person at first glance — she’s a former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund who serves as its President and Director-Counsel Emeritus — but this take on Marjorie Taylor Greene should make it abundantly clear that she’s anything but serious:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is the equivalent of 1960s-era segregationists because she yelled and so did they” is a hell of a take. Wonder why Sherrilyn deleted it. Oh well. No worries. We got a screenshot:

That tweet’s definitely one for the history books, huh? It’s a hall-of-famer.

It also takes a special kind of person to look at that photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and immediately think “segregationist!!!11!”

Our thoughts exactly. If Sherrilyn wants to hop aboard this particular train of logic, she’d better be prepared for it to go off the rails.

Do you need us to keep going, Sherrilyn? Because we can literally do this all day. There’s no shortage of footage of Democratic women yelling at people.

Well, apparently Ifill being exposed to civil, substantive criticisms didn’t just make her block Glenn Greenwald; it made her try to flush her dumb tweet down the memory hole. Understandable, as it never should’ve seen the light of day in the first place.

Grapefruit and gerbils would actually be a better comparison. At least they both start with the same letter.

Well since we suspect that she didn’t delete her tweet out of shame but rather out of just wanting to avoid criticism, we’re going to go with “no” as the answer to Jason’s second question.

Democrats like to do that. Recall that AOC — whose angry face can be seen in photos above — has trivialized the Holocaust.

Democratic hackery is alive and well.

