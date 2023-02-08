Today’s House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter and the FBI/DOJ coordinating to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story featured testimony from Twitter’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth.

It’s worth noting that Roth, who finds it regrettable that @LibsofTikTok is still allowed to exist on Twitter, attempted during his testimony to use the Russia collusion hoax to justify suppressing the story:

And speaking of Vijaya Gadde, who served as general counsel and the head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter, was at the hearing as well. And she did just about as good a job as Roth in acquitting herself of any willful wrongdoing. Which is to say she didn’t do it well at all:

“In hindsight.” As if it took them several years to realize that what they’d done was wrong.

Yeah, like how about never having deplatformed the New York Post in the first place? Or even taking immediate steps to rectify the situation? Either of those would’ve been far better than what Twitter actually did.

Oh, she’s lying. She’s lying through her teeth:

None of them had any interest in doing so. Because none of them had any interest in being honest with the public.

They’re certainly incompetent in the sense that they thought no one would ever find out about what they’ve done. But they most certainly weren’t ignorant; they were extremely deliberate in stifling facts and speech in order to help the FBI and DOJ shield Joe Biden.

