There’s been tons of speculation surrounding a possible presidential run in 2024 by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, but a new email appears to be pretty compelling evidence that DeSantis is ready to throw his hat into the ring any day now:

A whole bunch of people got that email and probably got pretty stoked about it. There’s just one teensy-weensy little problem: it’s not from Ron DeSantis’ campaign. In fact, it has absolutely no connection whatsoever to Ron DeSantis’ campaign:

Wow.

The “JFC” bit seems particularly appropriate here. Because for eff’s sake, guys. Donald Trump’s PAC is trying to use interest in a Ron DeSantis presidential run to trick people into sending Trump more money. That is what scientists like to call “shady as hell.”

Trending

Oh, clearly DeSantis has a lot of clout, and it’s only natural that Trump would want to get in on that action and steal as much as he can for himself. But geez. This is, like, next-level grifting.

99%!

You kind of have to laugh at least a little bit. It’s such a Trumpy move, but we’re still kind of genuinely surprised that he just went ahead and did it. You’ve almost gotta admire the absolute lack of shame that was required to do it.

Oh, Team Trump isn’t just scared of Ron DeSantis; they’re downright terrified. Maybe that’s why they’re starting to get extra sloppy.

Well, he’s a total scumbag, so. At the risk of sounding repetitive, donor beware.

The Lincoln Project is currently scrambling to see how they can pull off something like that.

Who’s to say it wasn’t Trump’s idea to begin with? Or that he didn’t fully endorse it?

Anyway, if nothing else, this ought to inspire some soul-searching from certain members of the GOP establishment:

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024Donald TrumppresidentRon DeSantisSave America PACTrump Save America JFC