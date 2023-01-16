There’s been tons of speculation surrounding a possible presidential run in 2024 by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, but a new email appears to be pretty compelling evidence that DeSantis is ready to throw his hat into the ring any day now:

A whole bunch of people got that email and probably got pretty stoked about it. There’s just one teensy-weensy little problem: it’s not from Ron DeSantis’ campaign. In fact, it has absolutely no connection whatsoever to Ron DeSantis’ campaign:

INBOX: Ron DeSantis: Should I Run For President? It’s a slick fundraising email – Gov’s campaign logo, photo, and all. But – check the fine print. It’s a fundraising email actually for Trump PAC and presidential campaign. Always read the fine print. pic.twitter.com/nn8pR974J7 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 16, 2023

Wow.

“Trump Save America JFC” is kind of perfect though — K O (@kate10010) January 16, 2023

The “JFC” bit seems particularly appropriate here. Because for eff’s sake, guys. Donald Trump’s PAC is trying to use interest in a Ron DeSantis presidential run to trick people into sending Trump more money. That is what scientists like to call “shady as hell.”

A former popular president using a very popular governor to raise campaign cash? Not the first email like this. More and more it shows Gov. DeSantis’ orbit of power and influence – his gravitational pull in the GOP. * “popular” by GOP standards. — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 16, 2023

Oh, clearly DeSantis has a lot of clout, and it’s only natural that Trump would want to get in on that action and steal as much as he can for himself. But geez. This is, like, next-level grifting.

"99%" goes to Trump "campaign." 🤣 — Jack North (@jacknorth) January 16, 2023

99%!

Pretty funny admission against interest from Team Trump here. https://t.co/5Klx9DbxZx — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 16, 2023

Sounds like the move of a confident winner and stuff. https://t.co/mA8FYCE4qO — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 16, 2023

You kind of have to laugh at least a little bit. It’s such a Trumpy move, but we’re still kind of genuinely surprised that he just went ahead and did it. You’ve almost gotta admire the absolute lack of shame that was required to do it.

I’ve literally never heard of someone doing this before… this is shocking https://t.co/bZ7BOoXUk1 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 16, 2023

Incredibly dishonest, but not surprising from Trump's scam PAC and shows who they are worried about. https://t.co/W6vofMqHrB — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 16, 2023

Oh, Team Trump isn’t just scared of Ron DeSantis; they’re downright terrified. Maybe that’s why they’re starting to get extra sloppy.

Total scumbag move — Shipwreck (@USNShipwreck) January 16, 2023

Well, he’s a total scumbag, so. At the risk of sounding repetitive, donor beware.

Save America PAC is a straight-up scam. This is as insane as it gets. https://t.co/vc8wUWXhDd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2023

The Lincoln Project is currently scrambling to see how they can pull off something like that.

I don’t care who you support. This is sleazy, pathetic, desperate, and misleads donors. Trump should fire any and everyone on his team who came up with this. https://t.co/RB48Tcyznd — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 16, 2023

Who’s to say it wasn’t Trump’s idea to begin with? Or that he didn’t fully endorse it?

Anyway, if nothing else, this ought to inspire some soul-searching from certain members of the GOP establishment:

Does @GOPconvention @GOPChairwoman endorse Trump faking an email from DeSantis to fundraise for himself? I know they have a joint agreement. This is why the entire top of the party needs new leadership. Stop scamming people and start winning elections. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2023

