Joe Biden said plenty of stupid crap during his presser on the border crisis yesterday. Here’s a quick refresher in case you missed any of it:

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also include this gem. We may be a day late on it, but it’s still freshly ridiculous:

Joe Biden claims 20,000 lbs of fentanyl is "enough to kill as many as 1,000 people in this country." 20,000 lbs of fentanyl would kill 4.5 billion people. pic.twitter.com/HAYvTfR1XX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2023

Welp.

Just a little bit outside 🙈 — Justaguy (@DavidWilburJr1) January 6, 2023

Just a little bit.

20,000 lbs of fentanyl could kill 1000 people just by dropping a kilo at a time on people from a tall building. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) January 5, 2023

Fair, but that’s not what he meant.

We know that Biden’s never been that great with numbers, but geez. This isn’t even being off by a couple of zeroes. This is, like, 4.5 billion times worse than that.

Yep. I think 20lbs per person would definitely do it. — GT_Universal 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@gt_universal) January 5, 2023

pic.twitter.com/YIQ1HcyNz8 — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) January 5, 2023

Heh.

Well, this helps clarify the "Hunter is the smartest man I know" comments https://t.co/8pKBJpFalZ — Kerri Sue (@KerriSue62) January 6, 2023

And speaking of Hunter:

In all fairness his only experience is based on Hunters tolerance so it very well may take 20lbs to put Hunter down. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/yFkV1d0nve — The Waco Kid (@TheWacoKid8) January 6, 2023

Lol I guess he thinks average Americans have the same built up tolerance to drugs as his son https://t.co/w9v50o3w6o — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 6, 2023

Oof.

