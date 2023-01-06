Joe Biden said plenty of stupid crap during his presser on the border crisis yesterday. Here’s a quick refresher in case you missed any of it:
- Biden: It’s not like aspiring illegal immigrants sit around planning to illegally cross our border
- Joe Biden blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for border crisis before painting them as paranoid xenophobes
- Joe Biden praises President Harris for her work on the border crisis
- Biden touts sweet DHS app that asylum-seeking illegal migrants can use to get here totally legally
But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also include this gem. We may be a day late on it, but it’s still freshly ridiculous:
Joe Biden claims 20,000 lbs of fentanyl is "enough to kill as many as 1,000 people in this country."
20,000 lbs of fentanyl would kill 4.5 billion people. pic.twitter.com/HAYvTfR1XX
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2023
Welp.
Just a little bit outside 🙈
— Justaguy (@DavidWilburJr1) January 6, 2023
Just a little bit.
20,000 lbs of fentanyl could kill 1000 people just by dropping a kilo at a time on people from a tall building.
— Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) January 5, 2023
Fair, but that’s not what he meant.
We know that Biden’s never been that great with numbers, but geez. This isn’t even being off by a couple of zeroes. This is, like, 4.5 billion times worse than that.
Yep. I think 20lbs per person would definitely do it.
— GT_Universal 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@gt_universal) January 5, 2023
— Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) January 5, 2023
Heh.
Well, this helps clarify the "Hunter is the smartest man I know" comments https://t.co/8pKBJpFalZ
— Kerri Sue (@KerriSue62) January 6, 2023
And speaking of Hunter:
In all fairness his only experience is based on Hunters tolerance so it very well may take 20lbs to put Hunter down. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/yFkV1d0nve
— The Waco Kid (@TheWacoKid8) January 6, 2023
Lol I guess he thinks average Americans have the same built up tolerance to drugs as his son https://t.co/w9v50o3w6o
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 6, 2023
Oof.
***
Related:
Bill Melugin points out what Biden’s new border policy will actually accomplish
***
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.