After an intensive search, law enforcement has finally taken a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students.

An arrest has been made in the Moscow, Idaho quadruple homicide I have learned . — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

The suspect has been identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, and he was arrested in Pennsylvania, in the Poconos.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.https://t.co/S0kDHGQ4Xz — Jill Zeman Bleed (@jzbleed) December 30, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of the four college students from Idaho. The man was arrested all the way in Monroe County, PA. Police have scheduled a presser for 4pm today with more details. — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 30, 2022

Here’s hoping that police have the right man in custody — and that, if he is indeed guilty of committing these heinous murders, Kohberger will face justice.

For what it’s worth, Kohberger has reportedly exhibited some bizarre, arguably disturbing behavior since being taken into custody:

I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he “asked if anyone else was arrested.”

I’m told he had a “quiet, blank stare.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Chilling.

And it should come as no surprise to you that Kohberger apparently has a pattern of odd, arguably disturbing behavior.

The suspect in law enforcement custody in the Idaho murder case is Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He’s a 28-year-old graduate student. pic.twitter.com/mtZMR1qO2u — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 30, 2022

Supposed pictures of the guy circulating on FB now. That person is a grad student at WSU, which is on the other side of the country… https://t.co/mHfts4VIYz — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2022

Except Bryan Kohberger is not just any graduate student, but a graduate student in criminal justice:

This Moscow stabbings case just took another wild twist. The murder suspect Bryan Kohberger appears to be a PhD candidate in criminal justice, per Washington State University online records. https://t.co/zAjDeSVsHy — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) December 30, 2022

And, if you can believe it, it’s about to get even weirder:

If Bryan Kohberger is the suspect in custody in the Idaho murders it’s really creepy seeing what he posted last May in a Reddit pic.twitter.com/NeLAhDoqOO — Too much for you (@malefragilitea) December 30, 2022

“Research Participation Needed.” Just looking for some people to participate in some research, guys.

Bryan Kohberger, supposed Idaho murderer who is now in custody, posted this 212 days ago 👀 #Idaho4 #idahohomicide pic.twitter.com/jPAxoydX6N — Luke (@lrandall_luke) December 30, 2022

Talk about things taking a turn. Holy moly.

“Uhhhhhh…” is exactly right. If the Bryan Kohberger who wrote that Reddit post is in fact the same Bryan Kohberger who was just arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide, then … wow. What happened, exactly? Did Kohberger not get a satisfactory number of responses from criminals to his inquiry? Was he just not impressed with the quality of the responses? Did he decide that he could just save himself a lot of time and effort by going out and committing a crime himself? After all, what better way to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime than to go out and commit a crime? And what better crime to go out and commit than murder?

That’s really how it’s looking, yes.

Yep! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2022

Granted, the Reddit post isn’t quite as damning as, say, a Facebook post or TikTok video talking about how you’re going to go shoot up a school (you know, the sorts of stuff that law enforcement often gets alerted to and chooses to ignore until someone actually does go out and shoot up a school and then it’s “Gosh, we had no clue that something like this could happen! If only someone had brought this person to our attention earlier!), but still. Looking back at the post in light of Kohberger’s arrest, it’s hard not to feel like maybe there might have been other clues that something about this guy was just really, really off.

This request, in and of itself, isn't that concerning coming from a criminologis. However, if the charges are true…. Well that's diabolical. — Finnel (@finnelcl) December 30, 2022

“Diabolical” is such a great descriptor. Seriously, what the hell? Did a future quadruple-murderer really go on Reddit less than a year ago to ask for input from criminals on what motivated them to commit their crimes? This is honestly just so insane. On so many levels.

Gonna be an interesting dissertation defense — Pacificus (@pacificus_76) December 30, 2022

Or it would’ve been … fortunately Kohberger, if he’s the murderer, probably won’t get a chance to do it. And what a tremendous loss for criminal justice scholarship that will be.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!