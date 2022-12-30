After an intensive search, law enforcement has finally taken a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students.

The suspect has been identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, and he was arrested in Pennsylvania, in the Poconos.

Here’s hoping that police have the right man in custody — and that, if he is indeed guilty of committing these heinous murders, Kohberger will face justice.

For what it’s worth, Kohberger has reportedly exhibited some bizarre, arguably disturbing behavior since being taken into custody:

Chilling.

And it should come as no surprise to you that Kohberger apparently has a pattern of odd, arguably disturbing behavior.

Except Bryan Kohberger is not just any graduate student, but a graduate student in criminal justice:

And, if you can believe it, it’s about to get even weirder:

“Research Participation Needed.” Just looking for some people to participate in some research, guys.

Talk about things taking a turn. Holy moly.

“Uhhhhhh…” is exactly right. If the Bryan Kohberger who wrote that Reddit post is in fact the same Bryan Kohberger who was just arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide, then … wow. What happened, exactly? Did Kohberger not get a satisfactory number of responses from criminals to his inquiry? Was he just not impressed with the quality of the responses? Did he decide that he could just save himself a lot of time and effort by going out and committing a crime himself? After all, what better way to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime than to go out and commit a crime? And what better crime to go out and commit than murder?

That’s really how it’s looking, yes.

Granted, the Reddit post isn’t quite as damning as, say, a Facebook post or TikTok video talking about how you’re going to go shoot up a school (you know, the sorts of stuff that law enforcement often gets alerted to and chooses to ignore until someone actually does go out and shoot up a school and then it’s “Gosh, we had no clue that something like this could happen! If only someone had brought this person to our attention earlier!), but still. Looking back at the post in light of Kohberger’s arrest, it’s hard not to feel like maybe there might have been other clues that something about this guy was just really, really off.

“Diabolical” is such a great descriptor. Seriously, what the hell? Did a future quadruple-murderer really go on Reddit less than a year ago to ask for input from criminals on what motivated them to commit their crimes? This is honestly just so insane. On so many levels.

Or it would’ve been … fortunately Kohberger, if he’s the murderer, probably won’t get a chance to do it. And what a tremendous loss for criminal justice scholarship that will be.

***

