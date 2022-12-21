Apparently over the weekend, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley spoke at a Turning Point USA event. And he said something that was, like, sooooo cringe and embarrassing.

Watch:

The Daily Beast also called it one of “the cringiest moments” at the event.

Guys, Josh Hawley just told all the men in an audience that porn can’t hold a candle to a genuine relationship with a woman, and then men should treat women with respect. Can you believe it? What a square! What a dork!

What … is actually wrong with anything he said?

We really don’t get it. Is it because we just don’t understand how awesome porn is?

Here’s a taste:

Good one, Terry! It’s totes hilarious to suggest that Hawley is a closeted gay man, because homophobia is hilarious when Republicans and conservatives are the target! That’s what we’ve learned from all the liberals’ jokes about Lindsey Graham, right?

Why is it creepy, though? No one seems to be able to explain what’s so creepy about it.

OK? Is that pic supposed to be a gotcha?

It’s actually pretty healthy to prefer being in a loving, committed relationship to watching porn. In fact, we’d go so far as to suggest that even a lot of liberals would agree with that. So, again, what exactly is the problem?

Because they hate Republicans just that much. Or because their priorities are all out of whack. Or because they’re icky. Any of those explanations would work.

For what it’s worth, in Acyn’s case, it’s probably all three of those:

To say the least.

 

***

