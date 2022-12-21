Apparently over the weekend, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley spoke at a Turning Point USA event. And he said something that was, like, sooooo cringe and embarrassing.

Watch:

Hawley tells young men to turn off the porn and go ask a real woman out on a date pic.twitter.com/1JA9ala5vy — Acyn (@Acyn) December 18, 2022

The Daily Beast also called it one of “the cringiest moments” at the event.

Guys, Josh Hawley just told all the men in an audience that porn can’t hold a candle to a genuine relationship with a woman, and then men should treat women with respect. Can you believe it? What a square! What a dork!

What … is actually wrong with anything he said?

Why are you shame quoting him on this one? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 19, 2022

We really don’t get it. Is it because we just don’t understand how awesome porn is?

Read the replies. The amount of people who get deeply offended when someone makes fun of porn is hilarious and sad. https://t.co/9MigsTxdiq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2022

Here’s a taste:

It sure worked out well for Josh Hawley and his "make sure you eat ALL of your broccoli" kiss pic.twitter.com/Pu9N2LWsKT — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 19, 2022

That’s not how he kisses the guys at the gym — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) December 19, 2022

Good one, Terry! It’s totes hilarious to suggest that Hawley is a closeted gay man, because homophobia is hilarious when Republicans and conservatives are the target! That’s what we’ve learned from all the liberals’ jokes about Lindsey Graham, right?

This seems even creepier coming from a US senator. — Jeanne MillikenBonds 👣 🐏 🇺🇸 (@JeanneBondsNC) December 21, 2022

Why is it creepy, though? No one seems to be able to explain what’s so creepy about it.

and if you like them, kiss them, using your face lips, as though your mommy is trying to feed you something you don't want to eat pic.twitter.com/dAyBbudSv1 — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) December 18, 2022

Guys, be sure not to kiss precisely like this unless requested. pic.twitter.com/9LVCO4lrm3 — JJAXX (@JJAXXAJJ) December 18, 2022

This guy’s giving “advice” on relationships & masculinity😆🤡 pic.twitter.com/KymV4gVGOS — Factual Scientist🇺🇦 (@DrRx_turnTXblue) December 19, 2022

OK? Is that pic supposed to be a gotcha?

The “clap back” to this they are using is a picture of Hawley kissing his blonde, Harvard educated wife. Apparently, it makes him a prude, and porn addictions are preferred. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2022

It’s actually pretty healthy to prefer being in a loving, committed relationship to watching porn. In fact, we’d go so far as to suggest that even a lot of liberals would agree with that. So, again, what exactly is the problem?

Why do people get so defensive of porn? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 21, 2022

Because they hate Republicans just that much. Or because their priorities are all out of whack. Or because they’re icky. Any of those explanations would work.

For what it’s worth, in Acyn’s case, it’s probably all three of those:

You are a weird person pic.twitter.com/WHOZDIrmSe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2022

To say the least.

Liberal “feminist” boys scoff at the idea of asking a woman on a date and suggest making porn instead. Demented. pic.twitter.com/DvPYzRfL5S — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 19, 2022

