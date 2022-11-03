In case you missed it, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was on one hell of a roll yesterday at the White House press briefing:

This morning, she picked right up where she left off, by which we mean, of course, jamming her foot even farther into the Biden administration’s mouth:

Watch:

Sounds like Team Biden is really on top of this economy stuff!

So, basically, if we’re understanding Karine Jean-Pierre correctly, no matter how bad the economy gets under this administration, they’re going to pretend that everything is fine.

Just the sort of bold leadership we’ve come to expect from Joe Biden’s White House.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Update:

Recession? What recession?

***

