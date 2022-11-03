In case you missed it, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was on one hell of a roll yesterday at the White House press briefing:
This morning, she picked right up where she left off, by which we mean, of course, jamming her foot even farther into the Biden administration’s mouth:
.@PressSec to @JonLemire this am:
“We are not — there are no meetings or anything happening like that in preparing for a recession” pic.twitter.com/rIns7HdkRn
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2022
Watch:
*TRAIN WRECK ADMINISTRATION*
MSNBC: How is the White House preparing for a recession?
JEAN-PIERRE: “I want to be clear: There are no meetings happening or anything like that in preparing for a recession.” pic.twitter.com/jWMpmNPLJU
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 3, 2022
Sounds like Team Biden is really on top of this economy stuff!
Oh, cool. Okay. https://t.co/L527Y9qS2j
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2022
So, basically, if we’re understanding Karine Jean-Pierre correctly, no matter how bad the economy gets under this administration, they’re going to pretend that everything is fine.
We are currently in a recession. Have been for a while.
Two consecutive quarters of negative growth.
We’re IN a recession.
So glad @PressSec and @JoeBiden can’t be bothered to do anything about it. https://t.co/uNsNocH4a5
— John Smith (@sombrelyric) November 3, 2022
https://t.co/zjD9lCOE3t pic.twitter.com/Zf2d3c7deF
— Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) November 3, 2022
Just the sort of bold leadership we’ve come to expect from Joe Biden’s White House.
Update:
Recession? What recession?
.@WHCOS: "We are not in a recession. I want to be really, really clear on that— We're at a 50-year low on unemployment overall, an all-time low on Hispanic unemployment. We've created more jobs in two years than any administration in history."https://t.co/fSY177xYvt
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 3, 2022
