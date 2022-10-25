In case you missed it, yesterday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus membership signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to ramp up diplomatic efforts with regard to Ukraine, including diplomatic engagement with Russia:

Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we also believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict. For this reason, we urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire. This is consistent with your recognition that “there’s going to have to be a negotiated settlement here,” and your concern that Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that.” We are under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory. However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine. Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians. The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks.

We agree with the Administration’s perspective that it is not America’s place to pressure Ukraine’s government regarding sovereign decisions, and with the principle you have enunciated that there should be “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.” But as legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia, to reduce harm and support Ukraine in achieving a peaceful settlement.

Well, after having the night to sleep on it — and facing a whole lotta blowback from other Democrats (and Ukraine) — a number of the letter’s signatories, led by Queen Bee Pramila Jayapal, are trying to walk the letter back:

Womp-womp.

You hate to see it. By which of course mean, you love to see it. You revel in it. It sustains you.

“Which he had signed onto.” Delicious.

The Progressive Caucus is really scrambling to clean this one up.

Sad!

The buck stops anywhere but here! We’re honestly a little shocked and disappointed that they didn’t try to blame this one on Donald Trump.

Dude, it was like three months ago!

Amazing. They just can’t bring themselves to admit they screwed up.

Not that the Media Palace Guard will hold them to account …

Yeah … no. But bless you for trying, Chris.

Take a look at the letter again. All the signatures are there.

Can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.

Stay tuned! Shouldn’t be much longer.

