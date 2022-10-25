In case you missed it, yesterday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus membership signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to ramp up diplomatic efforts with regard to Ukraine, including diplomatic engagement with Russia:

Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we also believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict. For this reason, we urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire. This is consistent with your recognition that “there’s going to have to be a negotiated settlement here,” and your concern that Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that.” We are under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory. However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine. Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians. The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks. We are under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory. However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine. Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians. The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks. … We agree with the Administration’s perspective that it is not America’s place to pressure Ukraine’s government regarding sovereign decisions, and with the principle you have enunciated that there should be “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.” But as legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia, to reduce harm and support Ukraine in achieving a peaceful settlement.

Well, after having the night to sleep on it — and facing a whole lotta blowback from other Democrats (and Ukraine) — a number of the letter’s signatories, led by Queen Bee Pramila Jayapal, are trying to walk the letter back:

Congressional Progressive Caucus “withdraws” its Ukraine letter from yesterday pic.twitter.com/MTZXoCbWZX — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 25, 2022

Womp-womp.

One of the more blatant attempts to throw your own staff under the bus I’ve seen since getting to Washington pic.twitter.com/VyLMefdI4g — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 25, 2022

You hate to see it. By which of course mean, you love to see it. You revel in it. It sustains you.

.⁦@RepRaskin⁩ on withdrawal of CPC Ukraine letter, which he had signed onto pic.twitter.com/Qrcj8DzLFm — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 25, 2022

“Which he had signed onto.” Delicious.

Here’s the rest of lengthy Raskin statement https://t.co/StJwvySgJw — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 25, 2022

The Progressive Caucus is really scrambling to clean this one up.

Sad!

"I accept full responsibility…" "also, the letter is a staffer's fault. also, the letter was great until republicans said nearly the said thing. they ruined it….and don't forget it's a staffer's fault." https://t.co/N0N3DOJBTv — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2022

The buck stops anywhere but here! We’re honestly a little shocked and disappointed that they didn’t try to blame this one on Donald Trump.

I love that they wrote this letter months ago and it's just been sitting in a BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF LACK OF ATTENTION box at the office. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 25, 2022

Dude, it was like three months ago!

Hear you. First, this was written in July & I have no idea why it went out now. Bad timing. Second, it was trying to get to a cease-fire & diplomacy as others were banging war drums, not criticizing Biden. Third, I’ve supported the efforts & will continue. Over analyzed by some. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) October 25, 2022

Amazing. They just can’t bring themselves to admit they screwed up.

Not that the Media Palace Guard will hold them to account …

perhaps, but also seems like maybe staff actually did just go ahead and release the letter without a green light? I don't know if that's the case but if it is, that's a pretty big no-no! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 25, 2022

Yeah … no. But bless you for trying, Chris.

I'm sorry, but no. The letter has everyone's signature on it. You don't collect signatures on a draft. Someone went office to literal office getting sign off from staff to get that signed. No way. — Josh Zembik (@jzembik) October 25, 2022

Take a look at the letter again. All the signatures are there.

Tremendous content, as always, from the Crayon Caucus. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 25, 2022

Can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.

How long until Jayapal blames her staff for the bad press she’s getting for blaming her staff? https://t.co/UOTYBKA0YW — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) October 25, 2022

Stay tuned! Shouldn’t be much longer.

***

