We’ve seen some cringe in our lives, but the cringe that is the Democrats trying to make “Dark Brandon” a thing might be some of the cringiest.

And now, speaking of Dark Brandon and cringe, check out this new ad from Building Back Together, which is proud to be “the only group that’s led by former Biden operatives.” These folks are the cream of the crop, and here’s what they’ve come up with:

NEW AD: Dark Brandon strikes again!@POTUS just delivered historic student debt relief, putting 💰 back in the pockets of borrowers across the country and completely erasing student debt for 1 in 4 Black borrowers and nearly half of Latino borrowers. ↘️ https://t.co/wpJwkmcb70 pic.twitter.com/XHioogQjIf — Building Back Together (@BuildingBack_US) October 20, 2022

Wow. It took Top.Men. to come up with that.

Building Back Together going up w six-figure "Dark Brandon" digital ad buy in NV/PA/WI, focused on student debt relief. (I have bad wifi rn so the meme looks deep-fried.)https://t.co/Rw4OF8xmR7 pic.twitter.com/7OeEuCo7Pm — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 20, 2022

It’s OK, Dave. The meme is deep-fried. Burnt to a crisp, actually.

I can hear the Republicans screaming from here. — Hope is Universal (@vickihurd6) October 20, 2022

So can we. Who wouldn’t be screaming when they witness something so frighteningly, horrendously awful?

Off the charts cringe. https://t.co/DwLe8l6wKg — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) October 20, 2022

Feel the cringe, let it wash over you. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 20, 2022

We really have no other choice but to feel the cringe. It’s palpable.

I'll take boomer rapping grandma ads over whatever this is pic.twitter.com/oWsjAHbOiG — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 20, 2022

We’re actually embarrassed for Team Biden. That’s how bad that ad is.

tfw your consultants' brains have been marinating in internet so long they have no idea who they're even talking to https://t.co/9Q0crHTCcK pic.twitter.com/hYLG4nE6Py — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) October 20, 2022

They had the good sense to disable comments, at least. https://t.co/txY11MRdct — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 20, 2022

Definitely a wise decision.

That is a godawful ad, plus it makes it harder to claim that the Student Loan relief isn’t a direct attempt to buy votes. Good god. — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 20, 2022

Well, to be fair, student debt relief is a direct attempt to buy votes. So at least the ad is kinda intellectually honest in that respect, even if it’s not on purpose.

They feel the need to sexy up a bribe? https://t.co/pUpIjibHhu — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 20, 2022

Let that sink in for a minute: This is Building Back Together thinking that they’re making a bribe sexy. There is literally nothing sexy about any of this.

There are no words for how insulting and patronizing this. https://t.co/U0xgcTYUdn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 20, 2022

Well, here are two words that seem quite apropos:

Accurate.

