We’ve seen some cringe in our lives, but the cringe that is the Democrats trying to make “Dark Brandon” a thing might be some of the cringiest.

And now, speaking of Dark Brandon and cringe, check out this new ad from Building Back Together, which is proud to be “the only group that’s led by former Biden operatives.” These folks are the cream of the crop, and here’s what they’ve come up with:

Wow. It took Top.Men. to come up with that.

It’s OK, Dave. The meme is deep-fried. Burnt to a crisp, actually.

So can we. Who wouldn’t be screaming when they witness something so frighteningly, horrendously awful?

Trending

We really have no other choice but to feel the cringe. It’s palpable.

We’re actually embarrassed for Team Biden. That’s how bad that ad is.

Definitely a wise decision.

Well, to be fair, student debt relief is a direct attempt to buy votes. So at least the ad is kinda intellectually honest in that respect, even if it’s not on purpose.

Let that sink in for a minute: This is Building Back Together thinking that they’re making a bribe sexy. There is literally nothing sexy about any of this.

Well, here are two words that seem quite apropos:

Accurate.

***

Related:

Molly Jong-Fast says the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme understands that Joe Biden ‘is a phoenix’ rising from the ashes

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adBuilding Back TogetherDark BrandonJoe Bidenstudent debt forgivenessstudent loan forgiveness