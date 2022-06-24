Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Twitter is a hellhole. Just a bottomless pit of flaming-hot garbage.

But once in the bluest of blue moons, it yields something so magnificent that it almost makes up for all the abject awfulness. Well, folks, the moon is an absolutely stunning shade of blue right now.

And it’s all thanks to Taylor Lorenz. We kid you not. See for yourselves:

Tuning into @TaylorLorenz and @CelinaSpookyBoo for a fantastic panel on finding authenticity, setting boundaries, and finding your audience pic.twitter.com/WpzghASR5s — meg (@megvondriska) June 23, 2022

“Finding authenticity, setting boundaries.” Yeah, Taylor Lorenz knows all about that. Who better than her to talk about that stuff?

And the “finding your audience” bit, well, that’s right in Taylor’s wheelhouse, for sure.

I had such a great time interviewing @CelinaSpookyBoo and meeting her fans today!! 🥰 https://t.co/fr75XChWyu — Taylor Lorenz @ VidCon (@TaylorLorenz) June 24, 2022

Don’t see it yet? Maybe you just need a slightly different angle:

Taylor Lorenz speaking to a packed house at #VidCon pic.twitter.com/mABQPHRlmP — Ariadna Jacob 📍VidCon (@littlemissjacob) June 23, 2022

Ah, yes. That’s the stuff. That’s the business right there.

Look at the angle they tweeted to pretend it was packed 🤡https://t.co/mliDnNkSIo — David Bana (@tha_nowhere_man) June 24, 2022

Could it possibly get any better?

We’re so glad you asked! Because the answer is a resounding “HELL YES!”

Taylor Lorenz is speaking on "expanding your audience" as a content creator. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcOoJu3abp — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) June 24, 2022

Please! Our sides! They’re killing us! No more!

OK, maybe just a little bit more:

On Saturday Taylor Lorenz will be giving a talk on "How reporters verify the accuracy of information." 😂 pic.twitter.com/GvaurWx5Ri — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) June 24, 2022

This is why we’re here. This is why we do what we do. Because every day, there’s a chance that we’ll be presented with a golden opportunity to chew Taylor Lorenz up and spit her out.

This is too good 🤣 https://t.co/8tmf2sm3rZ — Dr. Dixon Cox MD™️ (@JohnSmithMDTM) June 24, 2022

But what a way to go.