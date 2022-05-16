We missed this from this past Saturday, but it’s still freshly stupid enough to merit a post today.

Following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, media and liberals (but we repeat ourselves) were tripping all over themselves to pin the shooter’s professed racist motivations on Republicans and conservatives. That’s what Tristan Snell, founder and managing partner at Main Street Law — and CNN/MSNBC commentator — was doing. He just found a more interesting way to do it:

Remember when we said that acquitting Kyle Rittenhouse would embolden the next Kyle Rittenhouse to be far worse? Yeah. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 15, 2022

Ah, yes. Kyle Rittenhouse, that other self-described “ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist.”

I immediately thought of Rittenhouse!! — Debra Stockck (@debstk) May 15, 2022

Did you? Well, then, congratulations. Because you, too, have no idea what the heck you’re talking about.

And today’s epic non sequitur is… https://t.co/0JqQ5WwSSL — Ryan Williamson (@rywilwrite) May 16, 2022

Technically it was Saturday’s epic non sequitur, but your point still stands.

If you all bothered to look at the real facts in the Rittenhouse and the Buffalo shooter cases you would know they are completely different cases. https://t.co/srrZTVEkPc — Ethan Counen (@ethancounen) May 16, 2022

Snell may very well know they’re completely different cases; he just doesn’t care. He may also have no idea they’re different, in which case he’s just a toxic idiot.

Either way, he’s very clearly a self-righteous dipstick who’s weirdly desperate to establish a link between the Buffalo shooter and millions of people whose politics he disagrees with.

Didn’t expect Tristan Snell to say that the Buffalo shooter was acting in self-defense. I disagree; I think the Buffalo shooter is a murderer. https://t.co/DLMSjdhWTu — Max+ (@MaxNordau) May 16, 2022

Apples and oranges, Tristan.

.@TristanSnell Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense. No one he shot was black and he only fired at those attacking him.

These things are not comparable, at all. https://t.co/IUFo5oIZwV — baby yoda (@noitbbygrogu) May 16, 2022

They’re really not.

I’m sorry but if you believe this then you’re grossly misunderstanding both situations and how drastically different they are. https://t.co/IkYYDcWC1e — RIP Hammerin’ Hank (@bradyroberts236) May 16, 2022

And the fact that Tristan Snell either has to willfully misrepresent the Rittenhouse case or he just doesn’t understand it at all ultimately means just one thing: no one should be listening to him about anything.

So dumb and wrong. https://t.co/njGoSCJaBi — Frozen Doorjam (@Mikeisjoyful) May 16, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video