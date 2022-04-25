As far as we know, as of this post being published, Elon Musk hasn’t bought Twitter just yet. But this tweet sure does make it sound like it’s all happening:

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Welp.

When you say everything, without saying everything https://t.co/rgAS7gJYEI — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 25, 2022

It sounds like it’s happening. Whether or not it is, in fact, happening, though, the sentiment of Musk’s tweet is the right one. Free speech means free speech for people with whom you disagree.

The left fears this because the ability for people to speak freely is a threat to their power. https://t.co/xFJ7JwNzay — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2022

To be fair, aversion to free speech is not just a problem on the Left. There are those on the Right who are also content to clamp down on speech they don’t like. But the meltdowns over Musk are emanating solely from liberal leftist circles today, and Musk is not some raging right-winger.

If Musk does end up buying and taking control of Twitter, we hope that he’s serious about making it a haven for free speech.

I hope you will build a team at the forefront of digital rights for Twitter + all tech

-Follow the principle of free speech

-Rules enforced equally + consistently

-Losing account last resort; redemption path for lost accounts, notice on how followers can connect w/you otherwise — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 25, 2022

This is what freedom should to look like. Salute to @elonmusk. We need him to preserve our freedom of speech. https://t.co/GbRNLHxKC5 — Yeonmi Park (@YeonmiParkNK) April 25, 2022

Technically it’s not up to Elon Musk to preserve our freedom of speech; that freedom is guaranteed in our Constitution. But Elon Musk is poised to strike a huge blow in favor of free speech, and that can only be a good thing.

This once would have been a complete commonplace but in a world where unwelcome speech is considered physically threatening and the suppression of alleged disinformation is a license for a regime of free-floating censorship, it is radical and refreshing https://t.co/WkPH7H5IT0 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 25, 2022

