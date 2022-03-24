Yesterday, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright passed away from cancer. She was 84 years old.

As soon as news of her passing broke, Twitter was flooded with warm tributes and condolences to her family, from both sides of the aisle. Puck News correspondent and GQ alumna Julia Ioffe was one of many people who memorialized Secretary Albright. But, unlike some others, Ioffe couldn’t manage to do it without bringing Donald Trump into it somehow:

Trending

Ioffe’s second tweet is totally fine, of course. Nothing wrong with it.

But the first tweet is another story. Invoking Donald Trump is unnecessary and tasteless, for one thing. Actually, now that we think about it, it’s something that we could see Trump himself doing, because he often looks for ways to make things about him somehow. So Julia is taking a page from Trump’s own playbook in a way.

But aside from that, Julia’s first tweet contains a pretty blatant falsehood. One that’s easily debunked by the actual, real reality we lived in during the Donald Trump administration. And, you know, by using the Google:

Unlike Julia Ioffe apparently was, we were not born yesterday. We didn’t just fall off the turnip truck. We haven’t been living in a cave for the past six or seven years. Almost everyone in the D.C. establishment was throwing “fascism” or “fascist” around when discussing Donald Trump.

We were there, Julia.

It is pretty funny. But it also raises a pretty darn good question:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2017Donald TrumpfascismfascistJerry DunleavyJulia IoffeMadeleine Albright

Recommended Twitchy Video