We’ve heard a lot of stupid arguments from a lot of stupid people about why Joe Rogan should be deplatformed. We have yet to be persuaded by a single one of them.

That includes the one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

Harry and Meghan put pressure on Spotify to drop Joe Rogan https://t.co/LFhiBJLjlK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 31, 2022

More:

A spokesman for the Sussexes said: “Since the inception of [their non-profit organisation] Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day. “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform. “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. “We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Rolling your eyes? Join the club with Mary Katharine Ham, who is most definitely rolling her eyes but also can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all:

I think my favorite absurdity of the Joe Rogan dust-up thus far is Harry and Meghan, who have been paid roughly $1 million per minute of podcast they've produced for Spotify, harrumphing that the company "meet the moment" lest they take the 35 mins of work elsewhere. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 1, 2022

Now, now, Mary Katharine … that’s not entirely fair. Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify was worth $25 million, and they recorded a 33-minute “holiday special” in December 2020, so technically we’re looking at less than $1 million per minute of podcast.

But that’s just a tiny bone to pick. Because Mary Katharine Ham is correct and awesome and her point is correct and awesome.

This is a well reasoned tweet and I heartily agree with @mkhammer's conclusion. https://t.co/Xo5QeRynYo — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) February 1, 2022

"35 mins of work elsewhere" almost spit out my drink. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 1, 2022

Same.

It's hard to pick a favorite but this is up there for sure. https://t.co/CF8W8SCONO — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 1, 2022

So good.

Especially since there is really no argument that Harry or Meghan is in any way more qualified to have opinions on public health than Joe Rogan is. (Neil Young isn't either, but at least Neil Young is really good at *something*) https://t.co/hubgeaPfjV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 1, 2022

Hey, that’s true!

And just to bring it all full-circle:

The best part is that profit from streaming Joe Rogan’s show probably allowed Spotify to pay Harry & Meghan an absurd amount of money for one podcast. https://t.co/TzBbHQQeER — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 1, 2022

*Chef’s kiss*

Recommended Twitchy Video