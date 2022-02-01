We’ve heard a lot of stupid arguments from a lot of stupid people about why Joe Rogan should be deplatformed. We have yet to be persuaded by a single one of them.

That includes the one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

More:

A spokesman for the Sussexes said: “Since the inception of [their non-profit organisation] Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Rolling your eyes? Join the club with Mary Katharine Ham, who is most definitely rolling her eyes but also can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all:

Now, now, Mary Katharine … that’s not entirely fair. Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify was worth $25 million, and they recorded a 33-minute “holiday special” in December 2020, so technically we’re looking at less than $1 million per minute of podcast.

But that’s just a tiny bone to pick. Because Mary Katharine Ham is correct and awesome and her point is correct and awesome.

Same.

So good.

Hey, that’s true!

And just to bring it all full-circle:

*Chef’s kiss*

