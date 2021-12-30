Yesterday, news broke that Rick Saleeby, who was until pretty recently employed by CNN as a senior producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” is currently under criminal investigation for “serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims.”

That would make Saleeby the second CNN producer in less than half as many months to get into trouble for alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

So it seems pretty fair to conclude at this point that CNN might have a pornography problem.

There’s the sickening allegations involving minors, of course. But there’s also a different sort of pornography that’s made a home at CNN. And it looks a little something like this:

More on Insurrection Extravaganza 2022:

The two-hour conversation will include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and nine other House members: Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Jason Crow of Colorado, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Dan Kildee of Michigan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Several members of the House select committee investigating the insurrection will also mark the anniversary, with Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, attending, as well as Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

In addition to the lawmakers, some officers who fought to protect the Capitol against the pro-Donald Trump mob will also be at the event, including US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and DC Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

And if you’re wondering how you can catch this Very Special Event, you’ve got plenty of options:

“Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later” will air Thursday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and CNN en Español. The event will also be simulcast on CNN International. It will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The event will be available on demand on January 7 via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Perfect.

It’s gonna be the event of the year. The hottest ticket in town.

It’ll be like a new tradition.

Maybe they’ll drop a big wrecking ball with a dude dressed up as Q Shaman swinging on it.

CNN is maybe even more stoked about this than the “WaPo team.”

That’s exactly what they’re doing:

There it is.

Anyway, CNN had better make this spectacular!

Sounds like it’ll be a riot.

