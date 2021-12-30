Yesterday, news broke that Rick Saleeby, who was until pretty recently employed by CNN as a senior producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” is currently under criminal investigation for “serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims.”

‘WTF is going on at CNN’? Jake Tapper’s now-former senior producer under investigation for ‘serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims’ https://t.co/h5K8H40KRL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 30, 2021

That would make Saleeby the second CNN producer in less than half as many months to get into trouble for alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

So it seems pretty fair to conclude at this point that CNN might have a pornography problem.

There’s the sickening allegations involving minors, of course. But there’s also a different sort of pornography that’s made a home at CNN. And it looks a little something like this:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @CNN to host “Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” moderated by @AndersonCooper and @JakeTapper from National Statuary Hall airing Thursday, January 6 at 8pmET https://t.co/BfRqF0z7is pic.twitter.com/eaRuc2RgZe — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 30, 2021

More on Insurrection Extravaganza 2022:

The two-hour conversation will include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and nine other House members: Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Jason Crow of Colorado, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Dan Kildee of Michigan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania. Several members of the House select committee investigating the insurrection will also mark the anniversary, with Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, attending, as well as Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. … In addition to the lawmakers, some officers who fought to protect the Capitol against the pro-Donald Trump mob will also be at the event, including US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and DC Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

And if you’re wondering how you can catch this Very Special Event, you’ve got plenty of options:

“Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later” will air Thursday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and CNN en Español. The event will also be simulcast on CNN International. It will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The event will be available on demand on January 7 via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Perfect.

“JUST ANNOUNCED” CNN treating this like a music festival has just been released. https://t.co/A1utRQ7M3J — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 30, 2021

It’s gonna be the event of the year. The hottest ticket in town.

They’re just gonna do this every year like it was a 9/11 attack or something https://t.co/Ow01rcKmOk — I’m Not Norm (@RandyFcknSavage) December 30, 2021

It’ll be like a new tradition.

Gonna be a yearly tradition. Maybe they’ll countdown to midnight like it’s New Year’s Eve. https://t.co/BVbfQiSKDc — Holly, Jolly Daniel Funaro 🎅 (@Danny_Funaro) December 30, 2021

Maybe they’ll drop a big wrecking ball with a dude dressed up as Q Shaman swinging on it.

CNN is maybe even more stoked about this than the “WaPo team.”

“it was such an atrocious blot on our history that we are forced to monetize the heck out of it” https://t.co/PUWqDsSBGa — pubs (@fkapubs) December 30, 2021

Lol they’re celebrating their golden goose — Greg Miller (@DynastyFF_GM) December 30, 2021

That’s exactly what they’re doing:

This is what CNN’s PR account was posting the day AFTER Jan. 6 last year in case you were wondering why they keep hyping the Jan 6 anniversary https://t.co/Ajc4EZ62kT pic.twitter.com/1EL2DVwo8S — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 30, 2021

There it is.

Anyway, CNN had better make this spectacular!

FEATURING:

– performances by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd

– countdown to the anniversary of the moment it began with a guillotine drop

– one lucky viewer gets to reenact the insurrection for a chance to defeat the Viking dude in combat and win a million dollars https://t.co/9D7PDP3d65 — Imagine Being Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 30, 2021

Sounds like it’ll be a riot.

