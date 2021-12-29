Let’s get one thing straight: cases numbers are not the best indicator of how poorly or how well a state is weathering COVID. With omicron and breakthrough cases, people are still contracting COVID, but those who have natural immunity or are vaccinated are generally contracting relatively mild cases.

That said, case numbers have been used by the Left to slime Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis. So what would DeSantis’ critics like to say about what’s happening in New York?

New York City reports 31,024 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the biggest one-day increase on record — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) December 26, 2021

NEW: A stunning 27,774 newly reported cases in NYC today. Despite record high testing, positivity rate continues to increase, now at 19.6%. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 28, 2021

Two weeks into the mask mandate, cases in New York City are up an astounding 542%, and 863% since vaccine passports started How many more times do experts and politicians need to fail spectacularly before people realize they have absolutely no idea what they’re doing? pic.twitter.com/X6qk2iWIvf — IM (@ianmSC) December 27, 2021

Based on case numbers, New York is in big trouble.

New York City has had some of the strictest vaccine passport requirements on earth for months now and also has a mask mandate https://t.co/QKdrGaGw7U — IM (@ianmSC) December 26, 2021

Clearly the mask mandate isn’t doing much — if anything at all — to curb the spread of COVID.

That’s pretty significant, and it’s something that’s not lost on Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont:

Q: Gov. Lamont, will you reinstate the mask mandate in Connecticut to curb the current spike?

A: Well, it's not curbing the spike in New York City. — Daniela Altimari (@capitolwatch) December 27, 2021

The man speaks the truth. And did we mention he’s a Democrat?

Based Democrat governor!? 👀🐊 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 28, 2021

Jared Polis got kudos and they noticed. — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) December 28, 2021

Polis was right.

And so is Lamont.

Absolutely amazing answer tbh — Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) December 28, 2021

Legend — Steen Kirby (@nolesfan2011) December 27, 2021

We need more Democratic governors to take their cues from Polis and Lamont.

This shit is over.@GovKathyHochul It's time to set children free. https://t.co/Mg7qb6aZjG — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) December 29, 2021

Kids have been through the ringer. It’s long past time to do what’s best for them.

Just an FYI for everyone… By emergency power @GovNedLamont still demands every child in CT wear a mask for their entire school day… Even while admitting its not helping. — CT GOP (@CTGOP) December 28, 2021

It’s true: there’s still a school masking mandate. Lamont’s office spoke in October of eliminating the mandate as more children get vaccinated, but the mandate is currently set to expire in February 2022.

Lamont’s certainly not perfect, but it sounds like he’s starting to get it. And we’ll give him props for that.

Let’s see if he extends his common sense to schoolchildren next.

It's not curbing the spike in our schools either @GovNedLamont. https://t.co/YL8WJCegfB — CT GOP (@CTGOP) December 28, 2021

Statement from Chairman @benproto59 on @GovNedLamont's admission that masks are not effective in stopping the spread of COVID: Stop Mandating Masks for School Children! Let Parents Choose. READ👇👇👇 https://t.co/YL8WJCegfB pic.twitter.com/Oegt24E5F7 — CT GOP (@CTGOP) December 29, 2021

