CNN Reliable Source Brian Stelter kicked off his day with quite the spring in his step! And it’s all thanks to Fox News:

On Sunday the Fox News Channel's news facade was chipped away when Chris Wallace decamped to CNN. On Monday the hypocrisy of Fox's biggest stars was highlighted by a bipartisan House committee. And the week wasn't even half over yet… https://t.co/cdfUMhXlK6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2021

Mmmmmm … just hook it to his veins.

Q: if they’re so bad why can’t you beat ‘em? https://t.co/nKOYF1y7sv — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) December 17, 2021

That’s a great question, actually.

Compare CNN's viewership to FOX and get back to me. https://t.co/fFJf4a0cGO — Broken Trojan (@ZenMaster333) December 17, 2021

When you live in the @cnn bubble you think you had a good week. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0mHNlqgFxx — Guy Short (@Shortguy1) December 17, 2021

Mmmmmm … just hook it to our veins.

Bless your heart, Brian. Just bless it.

I dare you to tell me the difference between Brian Stelter and Media Matters, the leftwing nutjob organization. https://t.co/K98aHIRatg — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2021

They’ve definitely got a ton of stuff in common.

They could be twins!

Guess one of their star producers could’ve been federally charged with child sex crimes. https://t.co/jdMWLVAOF8 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 17, 2021

In one week CNN had to fire a primetime anchor for running interference in his brother's sexual assault PR woes and then a sr producer was nabbed for being a child molester, but according to Stelter, Chris Wallace leaving Fox is supposed to be a ding. https://t.co/tI4UAUSCX6 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 17, 2021

Probably not the best time for CNN anchors to be trying to take the higher moral ground over other networks about journalistic ethics. #GlassHouses https://t.co/IuXT6rK336 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2021

A reliable source told us that Brian Stelter should probably lie low for a while.

