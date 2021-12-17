CNN Reliable Source Brian Stelter kicked off his day with quite the spring in his step! And it’s all thanks to Fox News:

Mmmmmm … just hook it to his veins.

That’s a great question, actually.

Trending

Mmmmmm … just hook it to our veins.

Bless your heart, Brian. Just bless it.

They’ve definitely got a ton of stuff in common.

They could be twins!

A reliable source told us that Brian Stelter should probably lie low for a while.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterChris WallaceCNNfox newsJohn Griffin

Recommended Twitchy Video