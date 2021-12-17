CNN Reliable Source Brian Stelter kicked off his day with quite the spring in his step! And it’s all thanks to Fox News:
On Sunday the Fox News Channel's news facade was chipped away when Chris Wallace decamped to CNN. On Monday the hypocrisy of Fox's biggest stars was highlighted by a bipartisan House committee. And the week wasn't even half over yet… https://t.co/cdfUMhXlK6
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2021
Mmmmmm … just hook it to his veins.
Q: if they’re so bad why can’t you beat ‘em? https://t.co/nKOYF1y7sv
— John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) December 17, 2021
That’s a great question, actually.
Compare CNN's viewership to FOX and get back to me. https://t.co/fFJf4a0cGO
— Broken Trojan (@ZenMaster333) December 17, 2021
lol, ok Brian. https://t.co/pXdrh9C124 pic.twitter.com/rlCXgT3pHU
— a newsman (@a_newsman) December 17, 2021
When you live in the @cnn bubble you think you had a good week. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0mHNlqgFxx
— Guy Short (@Shortguy1) December 17, 2021
Mmmmmm … just hook it to our veins.
— Brian Lewis (@bxlewi1) December 17, 2021
Bless your heart, Brian. Just bless it.
I dare you to tell me the difference between Brian Stelter and Media Matters, the leftwing nutjob organization. https://t.co/K98aHIRatg
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2021
They’ve definitely got a ton of stuff in common.
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 17, 2021
They could be twins!
Guess one of their star producers could’ve been federally charged with child sex crimes. https://t.co/jdMWLVAOF8
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 17, 2021
In one week CNN had to fire a primetime anchor for running interference in his brother's sexual assault PR woes and then a sr producer was nabbed for being a child molester, but according to Stelter, Chris Wallace leaving Fox is supposed to be a ding. https://t.co/tI4UAUSCX6
— Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 17, 2021
Probably not the best time for CNN anchors to be trying to take the higher moral ground over other networks about journalistic ethics. #GlassHouses https://t.co/IuXT6rK336
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2021
A reliable source told us that Brian Stelter should probably lie low for a while.