Brian Stelter’s still reeling from Chris Cuomo’s firing and desperately needs something else to talk about. This new Axios scoop is just what he’s been looking for:

Axios AM's lead this morning: The right's echo chamber is so much bigger than merely TV and radio. "Conservatives are building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses to circumvent the mainstream tech and media ecosystem…" https://t.co/6jVV48NdGX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2021

Dear. God.

Why would the right feel the need to do that? 🤔 — J. Genin (@jlgenin) December 6, 2021

How dare they https://t.co/dwSsAOwcOb — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) December 6, 2021

Seriously. When libs like Brian Stelter told the Right to go someplace else if they didn’t like the liberal bias, they weren’t actually suggesting that the Right actually go someplace else.

Plus the Right’s way too stupid to figure out their own social media platforms and publishing houses and stuff. They need liberals to steer the ship! For their own good!

Gee, Bri, I wonder why those were created, and then became popular. I mean, how could anyone not trust the MSM? They have such a sparkling record for truth. — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) December 6, 2021

The aloofness of stelter is getting sad — Creamy (@revcarth) December 6, 2021

It’s almost as if Brian Stelter has been too busy pontificating to pay attention.

The Left: Don't like getting banned from social media? Make your own app! Also the Left: HOLY SHIT WHY ARE THEY MAKING THEIR OWN APP?! https://t.co/LKKX6ai2o4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 6, 2021

Just build your own social media

Just build your own bank

Just build your own web hosting "okay" ARGLGLGBNBGLGLGLRGLGLBGLR https://t.co/s2uCoyb5SP — Sordep (@pander_trash) December 6, 2021

this is what happens when you ban conservatives from apps, refuse to publish their books, etc. simply because they hold a different viewpoint. https://t.co/GUrt6LU1Fl — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 6, 2021

When you tell them to make their own platforms when they complain about getting banned from sites or hosting platforms, don’t be *pikachu face* when they go and actually start their own platforms. — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) December 6, 2021

There's a demand for alternative outlets. It's being met. https://t.co/5cKgmPlevx — Rellvolver Ocelot (@Rell__Lauren) December 6, 2021

This is what you wanted, Brian. You should be thrilled.

CNN: right has an echo chamber

NYT: right has an echo chamber, a deep dive

MSNBC: right has an echo chamber of Nazis

BuzzFeed: 6 Cats Dressed as the Right’s Echo Chamber

NBC: Americans alarmed about right’s echo chamber

Right: echo chamber lol

.

.

CNN: Right denies echo chamber https://t.co/QkpsUgtFn4 — Razor (@hale_razor) December 6, 2021

Unless Brian Stelter is not very smart, none of this should be shocking to him.

Which we supposed explains why this is so shocking to him,

I’m so sorry this has happened to you — Chris Raines (@thechrisraines) December 6, 2021

For what it’s worth, the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank seems concerned as well:

Right wing builds its own echo chamber https://t.co/7WIyqtYPxL — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) December 6, 2021

Hard to blame him. The last thing dominant liberal media need right now is people being mean to Joe Biden.

