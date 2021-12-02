When you think “tough on China,” what name comes immediately to mind? Nancy Pelosi, right?

It’s obviously Nancy Pelosi. Just ask … Nancy Pelosi:

Pelosi recalls an episode where she told Trump to take a hardline on China’s human rights record. And he told her that Xi said to him that “the Uighurs like being in those camps.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 2, 2021

Sounds totes legit.

That's as insane as POC saying they loved being slaves. https://t.co/tNAgElJtuA — Margaret Henzig (@MargaretHenzig) December 2, 2021

It’s also just about as likely.

laugh. and now this is the first we hear of it? c'mon man https://t.co/Au3pc30FaP — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) December 2, 2021

You have to be really desperate to believe Pelosi. https://t.co/RkRem53K3s — The Mick (@Mickpundit) December 2, 2021

Yeah you do.

It’s difficult to deny that Donald Trump was too soft on China and that his admiration for Xi Jinping’s authoritarian might was disturbing. But in what universe is Nancy Pelosi trying to convince Donald Trump to take a bold stand against China’s abysmal human rights record? Last time we checked, it’s overwhelmingly Democrats and liberals who are determined to tiptoe around Xi in order to avoid hurting his feelings and avert their eyes to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses and open threats to the people of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Did you ask @SpeakerPelosi why she is blocking @marcorubio’s amendment that was passed unanimously in the Senate that prohibits American companies to sell products that were produced with Uighur slave labor? https://t.co/MMoEiD7Ru5 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 2, 2021

Nancy’s no China hawk. That’s for damn sure.

C’mon, Manu. No pushback or anything? No request to see the receipts?

Manu prints Pelosi lies with zero pushback Many is a content creator not a journalist https://t.co/fhY2c37mBz — PaisFigo (@PaisFigo) December 2, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video