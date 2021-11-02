What even is the ACLU now?

No, seriously. What on earth is the point of the ACLU? Because it sure as hell isn’t civil liberties. All they seem to care about these days is toeing the radical lefty line, and it’s been pretty sad to witness.

Here they are fighting for Texas’ vagina-owning community and their “right” to abort as many unborn babies as they want to:

Abortion is our right. We won’t let politicians force pregnancy on us. pic.twitter.com/tIrYoVp5Pk — ACLU (@ACLU) November 1, 2021

You hear that, politicians? The ACLU won’t let you force pregnancies anymore!

It’s not just politicians restricting abortions, it’s Christian extremists who want to control a woman’s body. — Karola Spring (@Dispater66) November 1, 2021

Do you ever see men letting you regulate their reproduction? Why should they regulate yours? Republicans are not Pro Life,they have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans with their Pro Death COVID stupidity. Do not spend a dime in Texas until this bill is reversed! — @lutherwiscpit (@lutherwiscpit) November 2, 2021

Our right to birth control has been eroded since employers can prevent women from having their birth control covered with their health insurance. FORCED BIRTH NATION… is the GOP that desperate for warm bodies? — Donna 220 (@Donna220First) November 1, 2021

These people are not well.

They also apparently don’t know how pregnancy usually works.

Force pregnancy? — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) November 1, 2021

Force pregnancy? Lmfao — fogg_machine (flim/flarn) (@badfish0855) November 1, 2021

Despite what pro-abortion advocates insist, only a very small percentage of abortions are performed on victims of rape or incest or on women whose for whom a full-term pregnancy would pose a serious health risk. Most are performed on women who just don’t feel like having a baby right now.

And politicians didn’t force any of those women to be pregnant. Because that’s not how pregnancy works.

I don’t think it’s the politicians that are forcing pregnancies on anyone. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) November 1, 2021

If only humans could figure out a way not to get pregnant. Truly an unsolvable dilemma. https://t.co/TKZAHPVFoq — November Fox (@NovemberFox4) November 2, 2021

Party of Science™ needs to brush up on a few things.

I believe that's called rape, and it is illegal. — Let's Go Brandon! (@OdderateMokie) November 1, 2021

But they don't force pregnancy.. the person usually makes series of choices and takes a series of steps that gets them pregnant. — Public comments from my private thoughts. (@Octopus1268) November 1, 2021

This shit's getting wild. "Force pregnancy on us" is a strange statement. It's almost like some people have forgotten how much control they have over their lives and circumstances they find themselves in. — Tye Bailey (@TyeBailey) November 1, 2021

Almost.

And it’s almost like the ACLU has forgotten their entire reason for existing in the first place.

You lost credibility when you took sides. You've got kneepads on for leftist scumbags. — Brian King 🇺🇲 (@BrianKing1954) November 1, 2021