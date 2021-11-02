Where the hell would America — and the world — be without Brian Stelter and CNN dedicating their lives to covering the assault on democracy every day?

Someplace really bad. We’re only barely clinging to democracy by a fragile little thread now, and it’s thanks to CNN, who’s willing to do what’s right, even if it means going against the wind:

News outlets like CNN are covering the assault on democracy every day. But I keep hearing from journalists in OTHER newsrooms who don't feel like they can raise the alarms. They see what's unfolding, but they feel constrained by managers, by norms, by audience pressures… pic.twitter.com/6WvLoJ1oBo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 2, 2021

Many journalists are saying that they wish they could be as stunning and brave as Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper, but they’re constrained by everyone and everything around them.

Thank God for CNN.

Lol Brian stelter saving democracy 🤣 😂 😄 — Nick (@Nickhaaaaaa) November 2, 2021

peak Brian Stelter irony — John Carter (@JohnCarterAudio) November 2, 2021

Projection much? — Canela Verde (@hillam_jared) November 2, 2021

Has the guy ever once in his life owned a mirror?

Try actually watching CNN instead of Fox News for a change, Brian. You may be shocked by what you see.

"Constrained by norms". Like the party that wants to remove the filibuster, pack the courts and outlaw speech? — Thrasymachus at a school board meeting (@whollyfists) November 2, 2021

Spoiler: Brian Stelter doesn’t care about norms.

At least none of you feel constrained by journalistic ethics. — Mister Loyal (@MisterLoyalEsq) November 2, 2021

If the journalists who believe “norms” or management prevent them from reporting and correcting disinformation, they are complicit in the evil it causes. Maybe journalism is not a good career choice? — Mitchell Adkins (@Mitch_Adkins) November 2, 2021

That’s a really good point.

Anyway, Brian Stelter should dial it back with the shrieking. It’s not worth straining his voice when everything he says ultimately falls on deaf ears.