Where the hell would America — and the world — be without Brian Stelter and CNN dedicating their lives to covering the assault on democracy every day?

Someplace really bad. We’re only barely clinging to democracy by a fragile little thread now, and it’s thanks to CNN, who’s willing to do what’s right, even if it means going against the wind:

Many journalists are saying that they wish they could be as stunning and brave as Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper, but they’re constrained by everyone and everything around them.

Thank God for CNN.

Has the guy ever once in his life owned a mirror?

Try actually watching CNN instead of Fox News for a change, Brian. You may be shocked by what you see.

Spoiler: Brian Stelter doesn’t care about norms.

That’s a really good point.

Anyway, Brian Stelter should dial it back with the shrieking. It’s not worth straining his voice when everything he says ultimately falls on deaf ears.

