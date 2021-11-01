Joe Biden’s in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, because the international community needs to come together to fight for climate justice.

But it shouldn’t just be up to world leaders to lead us through this war; it’s up to everyone to do their part. And that means social media needs to get involved.

So that’s what Twitter’s doing:

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

More from Axios:

Details: Twitter on Monday will role out a new program designed to “pre-bunk” climate misinformation, or get ahead of false narratives about climate by exposing people to more accurate information about the crisis on its platform.

  • The pre-bunks, which include authoritative information about topics like the science backing climate change and global warming from experts, will appear in users‘ “explore” tabs, ”search” portals, and Twitter trends lists.
  • The company says it’s working with a range of experts globally to provide context on topics that are going to be discussed during COP26. The company will also host relevant organizations via Twitter Spaces (live conversations).
  • The pre-bunks will be available globally, in Arabic, English, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.
  • Twitter also unveiled a dedicated #COP26 events page with breaking news updates from the conference and resources from environmental experts globally. The pages are localized and available to everyone on Twitter.

Weird that pre-bunks aren’t available in Mandarin, which is only surpassed by English in terms of global popularity. Guess Twitter figured it wasn’t worth bothering with China when China doesn’t give a rat’s rear end about fighting climate change.

Trending

It’s long past time for a “serious global conversation.” That’s why if you don’t want to have that conversation, Twitter’s gonna get in the driver’s seat and steer it in the right direction.

What could possibly go wrong?

Not you, that’s for damn sure.

That’s an excellent question.

You’d think Axios might be a little more upset about this.

Hopefully everyone at Axios is on the exact same page, in the same paragraph, in the same sentence when it comes to climate change. Otherwise … there could be some trouble down the road.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AxiosClimate changedisinformationmisinformationprebunkingtwitter