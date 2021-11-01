Joe Biden’s in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, because the international community needs to come together to fight for climate justice.

But it shouldn’t just be up to world leaders to lead us through this war; it’s up to everyone to do their part. And that means social media needs to get involved.

So that’s what Twitter’s doing:

JUST IN – Twitter begins to "pre-bunk climate misinformation," exposing people to "more accurate information" (Axios) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Exclusive: Twitter will role out a new program designed to “pre-bunk” climate misinformation, or get ahead of false narratives about climate by exposing people to more accurate information about the crisis on its platform. https://t.co/LT2qwl57DQ — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2021

More from Axios:

Details: Twitter on Monday will role out a new program designed to “pre-bunk” climate misinformation, or get ahead of false narratives about climate by exposing people to more accurate information about the crisis on its platform.

The pre-bunks, which include authoritative information about topics like the science backing climate change and global warming from experts, will appear in users‘ “explore” tabs, ”search” portals, and Twitter trends lists.

The company says it’s working with a range of experts globally to provide context on topics that are going to be discussed during COP26. The company will also host relevant organizations via Twitter Spaces (live conversations).

The pre-bunks will be available globally, in Arabic, English, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.

Twitter also unveiled a dedicated #COP26 events page with breaking news updates from the conference and resources from environmental experts globally. The pages are localized and available to everyone on Twitter.

Weird that pre-bunks aren’t available in Mandarin, which is only surpassed by English in terms of global popularity. Guess Twitter figured it wasn’t worth bothering with China when China doesn’t give a rat’s rear end about fighting climate change.

Internet platforms have let climate denialism run rampant for years. Now, efforts to curb climate misinformation are finally happening in the wake of a more serious global conversation. https://t.co/ql6z9nx9zT — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2021

It’s long past time for a “serious global conversation.” That’s why if you don’t want to have that conversation, Twitter’s gonna get in the driver’s seat and steer it in the right direction.

What could possibly go wrong?

And who decides what’s misinformation? — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) November 1, 2021

Not you, that’s for damn sure.

If the science is so settled and secure, why is debate censored? https://t.co/H7AxYFamQh — Andrew Quackson (@AndrewQuackson) November 1, 2021

That’s an excellent question.

30,000 white rich jerks can fly thousands of miles for a climate conference and this is the only actionable result https://t.co/e4BhlTSrFQ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 1, 2021

Hmm…

We're still operating under some strange premises:

1) Facts can defeat dogmas (on all sides of the debate)

2) Science can't be questioned, when questioning *is* science

3) Platforms & "authoritative sources" are trusted arbiters of truthhttps://t.co/XwK5K1ZfJD — Steve Faktor (@ideafaktory) November 1, 2021

Questioning climate change on social media will eventually be banned. https://t.co/8sA2F9Ss1h — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 1, 2021

Internet platforms that use more energy in a day than you’ll use in your life are here to save the planet by silencing dissenters https://t.co/HrOK1Ad9Ph — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 1, 2021

Yes, because those platforms have done such a good job of accurately countering misinformation instead of simply punishing certain political speech from one side in the past. https://t.co/SUGfP6S3zu — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2021

“Climate denialism” is coded language for ostracizing those who are skeptical of the science, and the suggested remedies, and getting tech companies to shut down free exchange of skepticism is very very dangerous and dystopian. https://t.co/VLkNhai0b0 — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) November 1, 2021

You’d think Axios might be a little more upset about this.

Hopefully everyone at Axios is on the exact same page, in the same paragraph, in the same sentence when it comes to climate change. Otherwise … there could be some trouble down the road.