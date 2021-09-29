Good Lord, people. Will you stop getting so upset at the prospect of a $3.5 trillion spending bill? Jen Psaki already told us that the net cost would be zero dollars.

But if you won’t take Psaki’s word for it, at least take Nancy Pelosi’s:

Nancy Pelosi on the Democrats' $3.5 TRILLION tax-and-spending spree: "It's not about a dollar amount…the dollar amount, as the president said, is zero." pic.twitter.com/Oe6wIr8spC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2021

Yes, Nancy. We know what the president said. The president also said that we didn’t have to worry about the Taliban. The president also said that Hunter Biden is the smartest guy he knows.

See where we’re going with this?

They really think we’re all this dumb. https://t.co/PRH6bVGRZw — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 29, 2021

She literally believes that every single US citizen is a moron. https://t.co/m0vKwjJajh — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) September 29, 2021

Is money getting spent or not? — Valley Voter (@Vote4Fedro) September 29, 2021

I can't even help it. I laughed. Nancy Pelosi reminding all those fiat currency skeptics to get into crypto. https://t.co/nm1VMStT5O — Kelly Maher (@okmaher) September 29, 2021

It gets worse, actually. Because in case you didn’t notice, Nancy Pelosi was saying something else, without any words.

pay attention to her hands…..everything she does has a meaning…. — DRBIDENSAFGHANISTANbidinflation vj09🇺🇸 (@vjan09) September 29, 2021

Didja catch it?

Oh my! Nancy! For shame!

Is this some kind of dog whistle? https://t.co/qEhvKXMNVY — The Most Goodest JimJesus🤘🏴💰🍕 (@JimJesus) September 29, 2021

Nancy is so nervous, she's flashing the white power sign. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 29, 2021

White supremacy? — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) September 29, 2021

Why is she flashing white supremacy symbols? I think we need an investigation — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) September 29, 2021

No investigation necessary. We already know:

OMG, it's a secret white power sign, look at her, signalling to her base! Wow. — Old Grouch (@old_grouch1) September 29, 2021

