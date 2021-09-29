Good Lord, people. Will you stop getting so upset at the prospect of a $3.5 trillion spending bill? Jen Psaki already told us that the net cost would be zero dollars.

But if you won’t take Psaki’s word for it, at least take Nancy Pelosi’s:

Yes, Nancy. We know what the president said. The president also said that we didn’t have to worry about the Taliban. The president also said that Hunter Biden is the smartest guy he knows.

See where we’re going with this?

Trending

It gets worse, actually. Because in case you didn’t notice, Nancy Pelosi was saying something else, without any words.

Didja catch it?

Oh my! Nancy! For shame!

No investigation necessary. We already know:

 

***

Related:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says we need to keep the government open to ‘address the full Obama agenda of building back better’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: costinfrastructure billNancy Pelosispending billwhite powerwhite supremacyZero