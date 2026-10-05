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The Atlantic Does 4,000-Word Piece on Haitian With Ankle Monitor Who Jumped in Front of a Truck

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 05, 2026 10:00 PM
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The Atlantic Does 4,000-Word Piece on Haitian With Ankle Monitor Who Jumped in Front of a Truck
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A little background: back on September 1, this editor published a VIP post about an ABC News story about a 20-year-old high school graduate (process that) from Haiti who allegedly killed himself because temporary protected status wasn't extended for the first time since 2010. Pierre Damas Bel got out of his vehicle on an interstate in Springfield, Ohio, and walked into traffic, law enforcement officials told local news outlets. "Guerline Jozef, the executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides aid to Haitian immigrants, told ABC News that Bel was afraid of being deported to Haiti" — even though he'd just arrived from Haiti in 2024 to reunite with his parents. "During a press conference Tuesday, Pastor Carl Ruby read a statement on behalf of Bel's father in which the elder Bel said, 'After my son was outfitted with the ankle monitor, he felt like he was treated like an animal,'" ABC News reported. As this editor had reported the night before, Ruby's Haitian advocacy group had decided it was going to refer to ankle monitors as "shackles," because they "belong to a longer history of 'anti-black containment.'"

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The Bulwark's Andrew Egger attended Bel's funeral this weekend, which was just down the block from a rally by President Donald Trump.

Let's look instead at The Atlantic, which published a massive, 4,000-word piece in which it tracked down the truck driver who struck and killed Bel.

"A truck driver out on his route confronts what the country has become," writes Stephanie McCrummen.

By the next day, he’d heard that Bel’s father, Ronal Bel, who declined to be interviewed for this story, had put out a statement saying that “after my son was outfitted with this ankle monitor, he felt like he was treated like an animal.” Ronal wrote that his son had told him that classmates had bullied him because of the ankle monitor and that he felt “humiliated,” and that he’d called moments before his death to tell his father that he was not “feeling okay.” Jack heard that politicians and activists, including a Springfield pastor named Carl Ruby, were blaming the Trump administration for what happened. “It’s our immigration policy that took his life,” Ruby had told reporters.

Jack [Buhring] thought about that. He was a lifelong Democrat who had voted for Trump for the first time in 2024, reasoning that things weren’t getting better, so why not try something different. He’d supported what Trump had said about deporting undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, but none of what he was learning now sounded like that.

He said he knew there was more because of how the state troopers had described what happened in their preliminary report. It said that Pierre had “walked” into traffic, whereas Jack had told them that “he ran at me like a damn football player.” He kept replaying the moment.

“I didn’t see him until the last minute—when I got up to him, it was just timed perfectly,” he said. “That’s what I’m saying. That’s what don’t make any sense.”

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"Ethnic cleansing." President Barack Obama granted Haitians temporary protected status in 2010 for a period of 18 months. Blame every administration that extended that status for 16 years and led Haitians to believe they weren't going back.

The story does make us feel bad for the trucker, who now has to live with the trauma of having hit and killed someone who ran out in front of him. Liberals think he should feel bad, having voted for Trump in 2024 and causing all of this.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HAITI | OHIO | THE ATLANTIC | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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