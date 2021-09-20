Need a break from the usual Monday grind? How about a game? Hope you don’t mind if it’s COVID19-related.

Dr. Pradheep Shanker, a conservative radiologist, wants to see if you can figure out which one of these pictures doesn’t belong. Give it a try:

And there’s more:

Have you figured it out?

Trending

Lotta people demonstrating that lately. And they’re weirdly proud of it.

Sounds like an accurate diagnosis, Dr. Shanker.

***

Update:

Again, for those who missed Dr. Shanker’s memo:

Exactly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCchildrenCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Pradheep ShankerEmmy AwardsEmmyskidsmasks