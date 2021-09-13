We haven’t seen much of Vice President Kamala Harris lately, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still around, coming up with garbage takes like this one:

By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2021

Could’ve fooled us, because it seems like exactly what the Biden administration is committed to doing is making incoherent arguments in the hope of persuading Americans that giving up their freedoms will ultimately make our society freer.

Harris’ tweet literally makes zero sense from a scientific perspective. Nothing the Biden administration has done makes any sense from a scientific perspective.

"Protecting the vaccinated." Like a vaccine? https://t.co/BdYZWKbQBJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 13, 2021

"Protecting the vaccinated"? Isn't that what an effective vaccine would do? pic.twitter.com/5vU9GqZrVP — TheWorldIsCrazy (@Convict025) September 13, 2021

If the vaccine isn't protecting people, why would anyone get it? And why are you mandating something you admit doesn't work? https://t.co/jgVO1pzYym — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 13, 2021

If you have to protect the vaccinated they’re not really vaccinated. I mean, it’s right there in your own words. https://t.co/WWRReDyAHz pic.twitter.com/OO462IBAS4 — Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) September 13, 2021

Opposing mandates is not anti-vax. Telling people they need to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect the already-vaccinated is anti-vax. https://t.co/Qh4Xw87uM5 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 13, 2021

“Protecting the vaccinated”? You are outright denying the efficacy of the jab. What are we doing? — Mason Dillinger (@influence314) September 12, 2021

What we’re doing is sitting here banging our heads against the wall because the people in charge have no idea what they’re doing.

They have to know about absurd this sounds. https://t.co/pyOTxou33c — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2021

Sometimes it’s difficult to tell, honestly. There are two possible explanations for a tweet like Kamala Harris’: either she legitimately doesn’t understand how vaccines work and doesn’t understand how science in general works, or she’s counting on the public’s ignorance in order to justify authoritarian power grabs. Neither scenario is not incredibly disturbing.

We can’t end the pandemic. Because COVID is now endemic. We will now have to learn to live with it. And if we give the government any more power, we will not be able to take it back without significant effort. Beat it, Kamala. https://t.co/qxAB0vVyC3 — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) September 13, 2021

Beat it, Kamala: