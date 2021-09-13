We haven’t seen much of Vice President Kamala Harris lately, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still around, coming up with garbage takes like this one:

Could’ve fooled us, because it seems like exactly what the Biden administration is committed to doing is making incoherent arguments in the hope of persuading Americans that giving up their freedoms will ultimately make our society freer.

Harris’ tweet literally makes zero sense from a scientific perspective. Nothing the Biden administration has done makes any sense from a scientific perspective.

What we’re doing is sitting here banging our heads against the wall because the people in charge have no idea what they’re doing.

Sometimes it’s difficult to tell, honestly. There are two possible explanations for a tweet like Kamala Harris’: either she legitimately doesn’t understand how vaccines work and doesn’t understand how science in general works, or she’s counting on the public’s ignorance in order to justify authoritarian power grabs. Neither scenario is not incredibly disturbing.

Beat it, Kamala:

