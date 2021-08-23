It’s so refreshing to have a female vice president. You know, someone who really and truly cares.

Someone like Kamala Harris:

"The president has, I think, shown great emotion in expressing… [checks notes] Sadness. About some of the images that we have seen…" pic.twitter.com/o0LQBJdLlN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 23, 2021

We’d like to know what Kamala Harris thinks constitutes “great emotion,” because based on that performance, we can’t honestly believe that she knows what emotions even are. Maybe that’s why she had to check her notes.

She sounds like somebody giving a book report when they didn't read the book. — Alexander (@AAlexanderG7) August 23, 2021

JFC, she's so bad at this.

Every time she does an appearance I feel like I'm in a dystopian comedy following a robot trying to figure out human politics. — mog1717 (@mog1717) August 23, 2021

Oh right, *sadness*. That emotion that humans sometimes express, so I'm told. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) August 23, 2021

So she’s told.

WHPC: How do you account for how badly you've bungled the evacuation of Kabul? KH: Yeah, Joe and I feel very bad about that. https://t.co/gXc5TDacGn — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) August 23, 2021

Narrator: Kamala Harris does not actually care. But then, neither does her boss.

Expression of sadness isn’t a credible policy decision. — Jeffrey Helsdon (@JeffreyHelsdon) August 23, 2021

Nope. Especially if it’s fake AF.

https://twitter.com/ChadGilmartinCA/status/1429845291436445697

"That was 4 or 5 days ago!" doesn't show sadness or emotion. It shows callous disregard. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) August 23, 2021

How is she SO bad at this? https://t.co/3Rlm6qfFAE — Farbrook (@dutchindian) August 23, 2021

It’s not just her, at least. So she’s got that going for her.

JFC they are all so awful at this…my God — EMMM (@emm_mand) August 23, 2021

Anyway, if Kamala Harris doesn’t already know what sadness feel like, she will soon enough: