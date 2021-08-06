Weâ€™ve been pretty clear about this: January 6, 2021, was an awful day. Citizens stormed the Capitol, endangering members of Congressâ€™ lives as well as their own. Thereâ€™s no sugarcoating it.

That said, Joe Bidenâ€™s framing of that day is ridiculous and insane. One could even call it offensive:

Joe Biden is saying that the January 6 riots were worse than the Civil War.Â The riots were many things, but on any sane personâ€™s scale, they were not worse than the Civil War. They were not worse than any war.

Joe Bidenâ€™s take is bad and he should feel bad.

And what makes it even worse is that heâ€™s completely ignoring the fact that cities were literally on fire last summer. People were rioting in the streets, storming buildings, destroying businesses, beating innocents. If weâ€™re going to do Civil War comparisons, that stuff is a lot more civil war-ish. And weâ€™re not going to do a Civil War comparison because that would be stupid. Itâ€™s stupid, Joe Biden.

Itâ€™s enough already.

