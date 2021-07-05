Brian Stelter evidently spent much of his Independence Day watching Fox News. And he couldn’t help but notice that Fox News didn’t cover Joe Biden’s really inspirational speech:

Fox stuck with regular programming instead of airing Biden's patriotic "America is coming back" speech 👀 pic.twitter.com/95kn5cRB64 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 4, 2021

Wow, Fox News. Busted.

Fast-forward to this morning, when Brian Stelter pointed out a “curious” development:

Curious: After Biden wrapped, and after I tweeted this out, Fox showed Biden's speech on tape during its 4th of July special https://t.co/re2krvo8uu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 5, 2021

Curious…are you implying that your earlier tweet was so damaging that Fox decided to change their programming and show the taped 4th of July celebration? — Anton Vuljaj (@anton) July 5, 2021

Yes.

Behold the awesome power of Brian Stelter!

If Brian Stelter tweets something, everything after that happened because Brian Stelter tweeted. — David Swenson (@swendave) July 5, 2021

All because of you Brian lol — ⚡️⚡️Donald Mariotto ⚡️⚡️ (@DonaldMariotto) July 5, 2021

Yeah, Brian, it was you…. lol. — Dose of Reality (@DoseofReality55) July 5, 2021

They totally take their cues from you, Brian. Totally. 😄 https://t.co/M3pbcUl0fc — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2021

Totally.

Does Fox even know who you are? — Eric (@Eric_T_Lind) July 5, 2021

We’re sure they do. He the guy that can’t stop talking about them.

Yeah, I’m going out on a limb and say they don’t obsess about word you say @brianstelter the way you obsess about every single word uttered on @FoxNews . — Paul H. (@PaulH12238719) July 5, 2021

No. It’s funny he thinks he has this much pull. Don’t flatter yourself, 🥔 https://t.co/LtJRcNBzh4 — Steph (@stephyssa) July 5, 2021

If you're trying to imply someone at Fox is watching your show, then I'm curious who your other viewer is. https://t.co/uZ0ZypShyG — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 5, 2021

