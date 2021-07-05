Brian Stelter evidently spent much of his Independence Day watching Fox News. And he couldn’t help but notice that Fox News didn’t cover Joe Biden’s really inspirational speech:

Wow, Fox News. Busted.

Fast-forward to this morning, when Brian Stelter pointed out a “curious” development:

Yes.

Trending

Behold the awesome power of Brian Stelter!

Totally.

We’re sure they do. He the guy that can’t stop talking about them.

***

Related:

CNN employees Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy have determined that ‘Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Stelterfox newsJoe Bidenspeech