Brian Stelter evidently spent much of his Independence Day watching Fox News. And he couldn’t help but notice that Fox News didn’t cover Joe Biden’s really inspirational speech:
Fox stuck with regular programming instead of airing Biden's patriotic "America is coming back" speech 👀 pic.twitter.com/95kn5cRB64
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 4, 2021
Wow, Fox News. Busted.
Fast-forward to this morning, when Brian Stelter pointed out a “curious” development:
Curious: After Biden wrapped, and after I tweeted this out, Fox showed Biden's speech on tape during its 4th of July special https://t.co/re2krvo8uu
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 5, 2021
Curious…are you implying that your earlier tweet was so damaging that Fox decided to change their programming and show the taped 4th of July celebration?
— Anton Vuljaj (@anton) July 5, 2021
Yes.
Behold the awesome power of Brian Stelter!
If Brian Stelter tweets something, everything after that happened because Brian Stelter tweeted.
— David Swenson (@swendave) July 5, 2021
All because of you Brian lol
— ⚡️⚡️Donald Mariotto ⚡️⚡️ (@DonaldMariotto) July 5, 2021
Yeah, Brian, it was you…. lol.
— Dose of Reality (@DoseofReality55) July 5, 2021
They totally take their cues from you, Brian. Totally. 😄 https://t.co/M3pbcUl0fc
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2021
Totally.
Does Fox even know who you are?
— Eric (@Eric_T_Lind) July 5, 2021
We’re sure they do. He the guy that can’t stop talking about them.
Yeah, I’m going out on a limb and say they don’t obsess about word you say @brianstelter the way you obsess about every single word uttered on @FoxNews .
— Paul H. (@PaulH12238719) July 5, 2021
No. It’s funny he thinks he has this much pull. Don’t flatter yourself, 🥔 https://t.co/LtJRcNBzh4
— Steph (@stephyssa) July 5, 2021
If you're trying to imply someone at Fox is watching your show, then I'm curious who your other viewer is. https://t.co/uZ0ZypShyG
— Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 5, 2021
— Spencer Ace (@_spencer_ace_) July 5, 2021
