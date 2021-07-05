Yesterday President Biden was among those unable to simply wish everybody a happy Independence Day without throwing in something extra:

Biden quotes the preamble to the Declaration, the all men created equal bit. Then, the President says, “while we've never fully lived up to those words, we have never given up on them.” pic.twitter.com/HWbnZ4k27U — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 4, 2021

But the president promised that the future’s looking bright, and gave his word on that:

Biden: Over the past year, we've lived through some of our darkest days. Now I truly believe, I give my word as a Biden, we’re about to see our greatest future. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 4, 2021

President Biden: "Now I truly believe — I give my word as a Biden — I truly believe we are about to see our brightest future." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 5, 2021

Well, Biden was also among Dems giving their word that Obamacare would save the average family over $2,000 a year on insurance premiums, and how’d that work out?

"I give my word as a Biden" That is unfiltered, unadulterated cringe. https://t.co/fHMUqxaGqs — Tracy (@tgrif74) July 5, 2021

"My word as a Biden." is worth considerably less than $.16 — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) July 5, 2021

Him and his family are about to see a greater future. The rest of us are screwed. https://t.co/Xl95KraVHd — Liberty 🗽 Bella (@DreamWeaver61) July 5, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

As long as he gets ice cream when he’s done everything will be damn skippy. 🙄 https://t.co/JcbFmYKuRh — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 5, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.