In case you missed it, Bill Cosby’s conviction has been overturned, and he’ll be walking out of prison a free man after serving far less time than his original sentence called for.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 30, 2021

BREAKING: Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction after finding that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged. The 83-year-old comedian has served more than two years in prison. https://t.co/1MufDs2yjP — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2021

Believe it or not, some people are actually quite pleased.

Look, I Ioved the Cosby Show as much as the next guy, but watching his fans [and former co-star!] celebrate today… pic.twitter.com/KOXKao9ZRp — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 30, 2021

And by “former co-star,” we assume Jim means Phylicia Rashad, aka Claire Huxtable.

Rashad actually seems pretty excited about this new development in the Cosby case:

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Oh. Oh. Well, um …

So uh, I guess the reunion show is on. https://t.co/YCg7n47JXU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

Guess so.

Understandable. We’d probably want to block replies, too. We can’t imagine her take is a terribly popular one right now.

A lot of unexpecteds today https://t.co/nBkK788rIj — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 30, 2021

People from all walks of life, from all parts of the political spectrum, are finding common ground in wondering what the hell Phylicia Rashad is doing.

i said "oh no" out loud https://t.co/NNAX9Naon2 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 30, 2021

He did the crime, but the prosecution botched the case. Not exactly a cause for celebration. https://t.co/XDqRDYN232 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2021

50 women. Not one, not two, not 10. He drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted over 50 women. And now he walks. On a technicality. You should delete this tweet. https://t.co/epZ7NbY4HQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 30, 2021

believe women…who don't earn royalties from predators. https://t.co/TDa6R0svTi — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) June 30, 2021

This is why women don’t report. https://t.co/ndFiuBELv3 — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2021

So the DOZENS of women who came forward ALL lied. Horrible enabler's take from @PhyliciaRashad. pic.twitter.com/oUjFd7vxRA — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 30, 2021

This is disgusting. Especially given that @PhyliciaRashad will be serving as the new Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts. Think of how students who are survivors will feel. https://t.co/AaBxFkEri0 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 30, 2021

I’m sure Phylicia Rashad being the new dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts will have absolutely no bearing whatsoever on how that program handles student claims of sexual harassment and assault. Yep, nothing to see here, folks. Shut up and dance. https://t.co/MoNjHeFCYW — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 30, 2021

Yiiiiiiiikes, Howard. Good luck with this one.

It turns out the only thing more cringe than watching a woman defend her rapist husband is watching a woman defend her rapist *fictional* husband. https://t.co/aI5B2Wkuuk — Kendall Youens (@kendallybrown) June 30, 2021

Oof.

I need to get off this site. https://t.co/6yUV2N6ahU — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) June 30, 2021

Phylicia Rashad might want to, as well.