Back when Krysten Sinema was originally running for U.S. Senate, we had our doubts. She made some comments about Arizonans and meth, and then of course she was a Democrat, which is rarely a good thing.

But since she began her Senate term, she’s been growing on us. It’s hard not to respect her for actually giving a damn about what’s best for her constituents as opposed to what’s best for her popularity.

The interesting thing is that not caring about her popularity has actually made her … pretty popular:

.@kyrstensinema defies political gravity. She has broad approval from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. This is totally unthinkable in 2021 pic.twitter.com/QCJrHfcIw2 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021

Dang.

Which is why it’s hilarious when I read tweets from people in Oregon saying that she is going to be primaried. 😂😂 — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) June 29, 2021

she might, but she's not going to lose. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021

A loss is certainly doubtful at the rate she’s going.

Meanwhile:

Look at this compared to Mark Kelly who’s a partisan hack and it shows in his poll numbers pic.twitter.com/wctErTE9U0 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021

Quite a difference.

People appreciate politicians who are actually independent-minded. She's one of the few senators who really acts like it. — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) June 29, 2021

Unthinkable and Practically Impossible in political environment of now.. that's worthy of congratulations. — Sri (@ViraatianSK) June 29, 2021

Now, obviously, polls can be wrong. Sample size matters, and polls are not necessarily a totally accurate reflection of public sentiment.

But the fact remains that Krysten Sinema has broad appeal that transcends party lines, which means she’s in a pretty good position when it comes to the longevity of her political career.