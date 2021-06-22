If we didn’t know any better, we might think that media really don’t want to tackle Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in an all-white private beach club.

Just call it a hunch:

What is this headline? pic.twitter.com/ahacOkJvCm — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 22, 2021

We’re all for objectivity in headlines, but come on. That headline’s not so much objective as it is deliberately trying to avoid the white elephant in the room.

Whitehouse whitewash. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 22, 2021

Washingtonian Wiremen Whitewash Whitehouse’s Whites-only Wrongdoing https://t.co/ROX8W9t8Jo — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 22, 2021

To Axios’ credit, they eventually changed their headline to something a little more informative and accurate:

Forbes has covered Whitehouse’s white club as well:

That headline is definitely better than Axios’ initial headline was.

The same can’t be said for Forbes’ tweet about the story:

The Rhode Island Democrat has come under fire for his membership in one of America’s most exclusive—and historically homogeneous—clubs.https://t.co/pBPtBRMfF3 — Forbes (@Forbes) June 22, 2021

“Historically homegeneous,” eh?

Haha. “historically homogeneous” — Jeremiah Loren (@vtmiah) June 22, 2021

“historically homogeneous” lol ayfkm https://t.co/s3DQaytjo9 — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 22, 2021

That’s quite the euphemism!

since when did a “white only” club become “exclusive” and “historically homogeneous?” ✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/wk8xzlvnUC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 22, 2021

You mean all white? — #ThunderUp (@TheKurdishMamba) June 22, 2021

It’s a “whites only club”. Call it that. https://t.co/o2dMNH24Qv — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) June 22, 2021

Forbes editors: "What's the nicest way to say all-white, so as not to seem like we are making an accusation of racism?" Forbes reporter: "My dad likes to use 'homogeneous' to describe his yacht club." Forbes editors: "Brilliant!" — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) June 22, 2021

C’mon, Forbes.