If we didn’t know any better, we might think that media really don’t want to tackle Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in an all-white private beach club.

Just call it a hunch:

We’re all for objectivity in headlines, but come on. That headline’s not so much objective as it is deliberately trying to avoid the white elephant in the room.

To Axios’ credit, they eventually changed their headline to something a little more informative and accurate:

Forbes has covered Whitehouse’s white club as well:

That headline is definitely better than Axios’ initial headline was.

The same can’t be said for Forbes’ tweet about the story:

“Historically homegeneous,” eh?

That’s quite the euphemism!

C’mon, Forbes.

