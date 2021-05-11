What is America doing wrong? Well, according to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, we need only look to China for a humbling example:

You don't have to look hard to figure out why China is gaining on us so rapidly. Beijing to Shanghai

– distance: 800 miles

– train time: 4.3 hours Boston to DC

– distance: 440 miles

– train time: 7 hours — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 11, 2021

It’s the trains, stupid!

Are you serious? — FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) May 11, 2021

Seriously Murphy? This is what we pay you for? — Donna DZ (@DZD_83) May 11, 2021

This is really silly. https://t.co/ru27bA0FBD — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 11, 2021

You’re being too kind, Mr. Goldberg.

"Say what you like about the CCP, but they make the trains run on time." — Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) May 11, 2021

Maossilini — Rob (proper noun, not verb) (@Mr_Bickers) May 11, 2021

So a sitting Democratic U.S. Senator thinks China is the shining example to which we should be looking.

China.

We’ve already lost count of the number of reasons that’s completely insane, and we haven’t even started counting yet.

Yup it’s the trains. 🥸 — Xi (@Xi42457164) May 11, 2021

You seriously think that's the reason? Not its bloody handed utilitarianism and corruption of poor countries' governments? — F.A.Vredenburgh (@vredenburgh_a) May 11, 2021

Another relevant metric is the massive human and environmental toll of China's rapid urban growth. We could probably keep pace on mass transit if we scrapped most environmental and labor codes https://t.co/of2VVvYgYY — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 11, 2021

Yes, but really? China's disregard for property, history, and people in order to achieve civic goals as a comparison to Acela? Imagine The US tried to do the same and plowed through the NE corridor to make a bullet train line. Come on, let's be real. — evanschnittman (@evanschnittman) May 11, 2021

China must be a dream for @ChrisMurphyCT. A system where people must do what the government tells them. No private ownership of weapons (or of anything). Social credits for those who curry favor. A panopticon and web of government informants to control resistance. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 11, 2021

The South China Sea? How do you think China did all those manmade islands? Trains. Belt and Road initiative? Should be called the Trains and Trains Initiative. Wuhan Institute of Virology? Actually 75, 80 percent train related content. Uyghur work camps? Anti-train activists. https://t.co/Tj3FbeYjgC — Foster (@foster_type) May 11, 2021

Trains are a much more convenient way to get people to concentration camps. — Queen of Wishful Thinking (@redandright) May 11, 2021

What is the speed of the train they load all the Uighurs on? — SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) May 11, 2021

Bet it’s way up there!