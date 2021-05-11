What is America doing wrong? Well, according to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, we need only look to China for a humbling example:

It’s the trains, stupid!

You’re being too kind, Mr. Goldberg.

So a sitting Democratic U.S. Senator thinks China is the shining example to which we should be looking.

China.

We’ve already lost count of the number of reasons that’s completely insane, and we haven’t even started counting yet.

Bet it’s way up there!

Tags: BeijingChinaChris Murphyhigh-speed railtrains