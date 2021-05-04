Hey, remember when Chris Cillizza deserved to be taken seriously as a serious journalist? Neither do we.

But it’s nonetheless remarkable that given all the opportunities he theoretically has to be good at his job, Cillizza manages to squander each and every single one.

For example, think of all the things he could’ve written about when he decided to write this instead:

“Analysis.”

Trending

Cillizza’s conclusion:

The Point: Cornyn clearly loves Twitter. But maybe he loves it too much?

The Point: There is no point to reading anything by Chris Cillizza.

