The Green New Deal is back, baby!

I am reintroducing the Green New Deal and announcing the Civilian Climate Corps with @AOC because we can’t wait to deliver environmental justice, create millions of new jobs, and save our planet for generations to come. We must go bold, be ambitious, and transform our economy. pic.twitter.com/QNvnjefKKa — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 20, 2021

The age of incrementalism is over. The time is now to pass bold, visionary legislation and make a just and livable future a reality. The era of the Green New Deal is here. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 20, 2021

This is AOC’s baby, so it’s only natural that she assume the position of chief saleswoman.

It’s also only natural that her pitch be completely insane:

.@AOC: "The trampling of indigenous rights is a cause of climate change. The trampling of racial justice is a cause of climate change." Wut? pic.twitter.com/1NLpDY5ZDl — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) April 20, 2021

You heard her:

AOC: “The trampling of indigenous rights is a cause of climate change. The trampling of racial justice is a cause of climate change."

pic.twitter.com/MV3a2k0Ptd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

Even things that have literally nothing to do with weather or climate cause climate change.

Infrastructure is a cause of climate change. https://t.co/9CEJ4vuOjg — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 20, 2021

Sounds like infrastructure to me — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 20, 2021

Uh-oh … this puts the Biden administration in quite a pickle, doesn’t it? If everything is infrastructure, but infrastructure causes climate change, but we need infrastructure, but we need to save the planet … dear God.

what in the climate change hell is she talking about? https://t.co/2MFhMF7FEZ — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 20, 2021

That’s a wild statement pic.twitter.com/Y1N8WkYNAb — Josh Phillips (@Phillips24Josh) April 20, 2021

This is blathering nonsense — Rich Slobin (@rslobin) April 20, 2021

It makes sense if you don’t think about it — Desi Relaford Fan Club (@TebowNLMVP) April 20, 2021

That message should just run across the bottom of the screen every time AOC opens her mouth.

The easiest way to solve problems is to view them in giant systemic failures and then tie all the systems together in a massive gideon knot and then be mad about how nothing is ever fixed. https://t.co/NVCiwBINVk — mitrebox (@mitrebox) April 20, 2021

Parting evergreen tweet: