The Green New Deal is back, baby!

This is AOC’s baby, so it’s only natural that she assume the position of chief saleswoman.

It’s also only natural that her pitch be completely insane:

You heard her:

Even things that have literally nothing to do with weather or climate cause climate change.

Uh-oh … this puts the Biden administration in quite a pickle, doesn’t it? If everything is infrastructure, but infrastructure causes climate change, but we need infrastructure, but we need to save the planet … dear God.

That message should just run across the bottom of the screen every time AOC opens her mouth.

Parting evergreen tweet:

