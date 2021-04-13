Riot season is off to a roaring start. But this time, thereâ€™s a new sheriff in town.

See, this time, Joe Biden is president. Which means â€¦ heâ€™s put himself in a very awkward position.

Who remembers this modern classic?

Stephen L. Miller remembers:

Fantastic tweet.

Over just the past several days, Joe Biden has decried multiple acts of violence that happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency.

Welp.

Better get a jump on those mea culpas now, Joe. You donâ€™t want to fall behind!

Soâ€™s Jen Psaki, the poor thing.

Stay tuned to find out!

