Riot season is off to a roaring start. But this time, thereâ€™s a new sheriff in town.

See, this time, Joe Biden is president. Which means â€¦ heâ€™s put himself in a very awkward position.

Who remembers this modern classic?

Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency. â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

Stephen L. Miller remembers:

Fantastic tweet.

Over just the past several days, Joe Biden has decried multiple acts of violence that happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency.

Gun violence in this country is an epidemic â€” and itâ€™s long past time Congress take action. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2021

Today Iâ€™m thinking about Daunte Wright and his family â€” and the pain, anger, and trauma that Black America experiences every day. While we await a full investigation, we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2021

Welp.

Whatâ€™s good for the gooseâ€¦ https://t.co/RIgmGjGS2q â€” Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 13, 2021

Better get a jump on those mea culpas now, Joe. You donâ€™t want to fall behind!

Joeâ€™s in for a long summer â€” jim (@jimjamz009) April 13, 2021

Soâ€™s Jen Psaki, the poor thing.

Canâ€™t wait to hear how Circle Back @jrpsaki tries to explain how the riots in Minneapolis and elsewhere are not Bidenâ€™s fault. @PressSec https://t.co/16oqSbN7jr â€” Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 13, 2021

