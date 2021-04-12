This afternoon, CNN’s Chris Cillizza reminded us once again just how much of a masochist he is when he tweeted this in response to his colleague Brian Stelter complaining about Fox News mocking Brian Stelter for complaining about Fox News:

Does Fox News cover, you know, news? Or are they just a media criticism shop? https://t.co/qrB1tL3SeQ — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 12, 2021

Only a true glutton for punishment could go cruising for the kind of bruising that Chris Cillizza’s getting for that one.

And only a true thread master like Drew Holden could deliver the fatal blows:

@ChrisCillizza I’m…not confident that this is exclusively (or even primarily) a Fox News phenomenon. https://t.co/YxJqgJx61X pic.twitter.com/Ii73wNhEWK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

Perhaps another network who does something similar may come to mind. pic.twitter.com/Td9mR0xKjp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

All of these from @brianstelter are from *the last 36 hours* and comprise about half of his mentions of Fox News in that time. pic.twitter.com/CnckvJ6t96 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

All of these from @oliverdarcy are from the start of this month on. We’re only twelve days in. pic.twitter.com/CEhYfnrQ8t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

@JohnJHarwood doesn’t even cover the media! These are all from the last ten days! pic.twitter.com/5U475lF6zf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

And forget just the networks. @brianstelter has tweeted about Tucker Carlson *six times* in just the last three days. Here are some. pic.twitter.com/FmP9luftkt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 12, 2021

And you know that Holden’s got lots more where that came from. But he also has a day job, so we’ll content ourselves with the thread as it is.

And we’re definitely always content to watch CNN get smacked around.

