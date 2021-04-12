This afternoon, CNN’s Chris Cillizza reminded us once again just how much of a masochist he is when he tweeted this in response to his colleague Brian Stelter complaining about Fox News mocking Brian Stelter for complaining about Fox News:

Only a true glutton for punishment could go cruising for the kind of bruising that Chris Cillizza’s getting for that one.

And only a true thread master like Drew Holden could deliver the fatal blows:

Trending

And you know that Holden’s got lots more where that came from. But he also has a day job, so we’ll content ourselves with the thread as it is.

And we’re definitely always content to watch CNN get smacked around.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterChris CillizzaCNNDrew Holdenfox newsJohn HarwoodOliver DarcythreadTucker Carlson